Thousand Islands' Largest Camping Complex Is A Beachy New York Paradise With Cabins, Cottages, And Outdoor Fun

Most travel advice includes some variant of the phrase, "and you'll have the place all to yourself," as if solitude and exclusivity were a universal goal. Yes, some value seclusion in pristine nature, but sometimes, encountering fellow travelers can enrich the entire experience. Which begs the question: can the increased odds of meeting strangers be a reason to travel? The answer, emphatically, is yes, with Wellesley Island State Park offering the clearest example. This beachy New York paradise along the St. Lawrence River offers the Thousand Islands region's largest camping complex, with 432 sites. Even if you're not a rough-it-in-a-tent person, the park includes cottages, cabins, and a wide range of outdoor fun to keep you outside.

The potential to-do list at Wellesley Island State Park can get long. In addition to places for boating, fishing, and swimming, the park's 10 hiking trails, nine-hole golf course, playgrounds, educational nature center, arcade, and even on-site laundromat make a weeklong stay feasible. Even cold weather doesn't matter. Winter transforms the park into a cross-country skiing and ice fishing paradise, too.

The diversity isn't surprising for the Thousand Islands. This archipelago tucked along the U.S.-Canada border has an embarrassment of riches: from Gilded Age mansions, a rich history, wineries, and outdoor adventure of every stripe — Wellesley Island State Park included. It's everything you'd expect from the New York and Ontario island region with dazzling river views.