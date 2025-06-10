Thousand Islands' Largest Camping Complex Is A Beachy New York Paradise With Cabins, Cottages, And Outdoor Fun
Most travel advice includes some variant of the phrase, "and you'll have the place all to yourself," as if solitude and exclusivity were a universal goal. Yes, some value seclusion in pristine nature, but sometimes, encountering fellow travelers can enrich the entire experience. Which begs the question: can the increased odds of meeting strangers be a reason to travel? The answer, emphatically, is yes, with Wellesley Island State Park offering the clearest example. This beachy New York paradise along the St. Lawrence River offers the Thousand Islands region's largest camping complex, with 432 sites. Even if you're not a rough-it-in-a-tent person, the park includes cottages, cabins, and a wide range of outdoor fun to keep you outside.
The potential to-do list at Wellesley Island State Park can get long. In addition to places for boating, fishing, and swimming, the park's 10 hiking trails, nine-hole golf course, playgrounds, educational nature center, arcade, and even on-site laundromat make a weeklong stay feasible. Even cold weather doesn't matter. Winter transforms the park into a cross-country skiing and ice fishing paradise, too.
The diversity isn't surprising for the Thousand Islands. This archipelago tucked along the U.S.-Canada border has an embarrassment of riches: from Gilded Age mansions, a rich history, wineries, and outdoor adventure of every stripe — Wellesley Island State Park included. It's everything you'd expect from the New York and Ontario island region with dazzling river views.
Camp in luxury and go for a swim at Wellesley Island State Park
Wellesley Island State Park's sheer quantity and diversity of accommodations are its main draw. The 400-plus options, 75 of which are lakeside, go well beyond the standard tent space and fire pit options at other state parks. Some campsites include full hookups, while 10 cabins can domesticate your lodgings even more. The park also features 12 cottages, outfitted with a working bathroom and kitchen to make guests feel at home. Outside, a fire pit, grill, and picnic table keep some semblance of being in the wild. Although you probably won't be spending much time in your accommodations.
The park offers so much outdoor recreation that you could feasibly spend entire days outside, only ducking inside for a nap. Fishermen can cast a line in the St. Lawrence River, with pike, muskie, smallmouth bass, and more looking for bait to bite. Boaters can confidently bring their crafts to one of four boat launches since there's also a full-service marina nearby. The land-bound should head to the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, which has a butterfly house, glacial potholes, birdwatching, and 8 miles of hiking trails that offer panoramic views of the Thousand Islands archipelago.
Despite its proximity to Canada and northerly coordinates, Wellesley Island is an unexpected beach destination. The park's large, sandy coast gives the water a turquoise hue, with plenty of space for swimming and sunbathing. Be careful, though, a lack of lifeguards or water quality issues may close the waters off to swimmers. Even if you can't take a dip, the shoreline rewards exploring. Its coves, jetties, and long riverfront stretches offer a relaxing respite.
The logistics behind visiting Wellesley Island State Park
Those already in the Northeast U.S., especially near the Canada border, should drive to Wellesley Island State Park. Those farther afield can book a flight to Watertown International Airport, which is 33 miles or about a half-hour's drive away. Bigger-ticket cities aren't that far by car either. Syracuse is about 90 minutes away, Ottawa is about the same, and Manhattan is a six-hour drive from the expansive campsite. Since you're already in the region, stop by Oswego, one of the state's most underrated towns, for a lakefront getaway.
Accommodations are aplenty at Wellesley Island State Park. At the time of this writing, cabins can run you $300 a week or around $73 per night. The park's 12 full-service cottages can cost up to $800 per week or $125 per night, depending on the size. You can reserve sites up to nine months ahead, which you should consider if you're visiting during the busy summer season.
Given the facility's year-round offering, your to-do list will dictate the best time to visit. Just be sure to pack the usual camping essentials: rugged clothing, sunblock, bug spray, equipment, and provisions that'll last the duration of your stay. Bring your best smile, too, in case you meet any other friendly campers. While there, be sure to explore Boldt and Singer Castles, two islands with fairytale castles, offering a scenic taste of Europe in Upstate New York.