A Second International Airport Could Be Coming To Las Vegas Sooner Than You Think

The Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport is expected to cost at least $6 billion, cover an area of over 6,000 acres, and have a single terminal building and two runways at least 12,000 feet long for widebody aircraft. The airport would mainly take long-haul domestic and international flights, as well as become a base for cargo flights. International tourists essentially saved Las Vegas after the 2008 Great Recession, and the city is diversifying as a major logistics and shipping hub for the Western United States.

Even though the airport has approval at the federal, state, and local levels as of 2025, not everyone is on board. Environmental and conservation groups worry that the project will endanger a rare local wildflower and desert tortoises. As of now, the most recent airport built from scratch in the U.S. was Denver International Airport, built in 1995. It was constructed at a cost of almost $5 billion, over $8.8 billion today. Now, it is the largest airport in the country with great food options to boot!

If the airport crowds are too much, visitors to Las Vegas may soon have another option to visit the city. Brightline West has broken ground on a new high-speed train from the Los Angeles area to Las Vegas that is expected to come into service in 2028. The train will make connections to SoCal easier if all goes according to plan. Moreover, a smaller commercial airport serves the city of Laughlin, Nevada, across the Colorado River in Arizona, about 100 miles from Las Vegas.