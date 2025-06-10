North Carolina's Seafood Trail Promises Ocean-Fresh Oysters, Unmatched Markets, Restaurants, And More

These days, dining has become far more of an interactive experience, especially when it comes to seafood and local ingredients. Oysters, in particular, are enjoying their moment in the sun, thanks to programs like Washington's "shellfish trail" where you can harvest your own seafood to Maine's mouthwatering oyster trail that acts as an interactive guide. If you find yourself in the Southeast, you can now venture through the North Carolina Oyster Trail, which spans almost the entire state and offers a wide array of activities, educational exhibits, and tasty cuisine.

Typically, seafood trails tend to stick to the coastline, allowing you to visit farms and restaurants that feature locally-sourced oysters and other animals. In North Carolina, though, the official trail extends from Native Prime Provisions in Cashiers to Dune Street Raw Bar and Grill in Nag's Head.

Because there are so many spots along the trail, it's nearly impossible to visit them all. However, if you're an oyster lover and in North Carolina, you owe it to yourself to check out at least a handful of places to get the full "tide-to-table" experience.