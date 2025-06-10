A Pair Of Postcard-Perfect Lakes In Italy's Julian Alps Are More Intimate Than Over-Touristed Lake Como

Lake Como is one of the undisputed gems of Italy. It draws an estimated 1.4 million visitors each year with its slender arms of glittering water, which poke through into the high Alps, past romantic towns like Bellagio, up to ski fields and hiking ridges along the Swiss border. Sounds idyllic, eh? But what if there were lakes just as stunning, just as pristine and perfect, and just as hemmed in by jagged mountains, only with a fraction of the crowds? Well ... there are. They go by the name of Laghi di Fusine.

Keen-eyed students of the Italian language will notice that's a plural, for there's not just one, but two lakes that come under the Fusine banner. They reside roughly 3,000 feet up in the far eastern reaches of the Italian mountains, almost as far as it's possible to go before hopping over into Slovenia — the international border rests on a ridge just above the lakes. There's Lake Inferiore, the smaller and lower of the duo, and Lake Superiore, the larger and higher.

You can see both in a single day and get the same awesome mountain experience offered by other Italian waters like Como and Garda. That means soaring summits shrouded by clouds, reflections of mighty peaks in the inky water, and wonderful hikes through alpine woodlands. The closest airport to the lakes is in the undiscovered Slovenian capital of Ljubljana, around a one hour and 15-minute drive to the southeast. It's also possible to fly into Trieste, one of Italy's most under-the-radar towns, and drive north from there for a little over 2 hours.