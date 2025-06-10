Nestled In Oregon Wine Country Near Portland Is A Quiet City With College Vibes And Sunset Strolls
Vineyards, hiking, and a historic downtown — Newberg, Oregon, has it all. Home to 25,000, Newberg is a tiny city located less than an hour's drive southwest of Portland. It feels a world away, however, as it trades the big-city vibes for a serene landscape overflowing with vineyards and natural wonder. When you're not indulging in a fine glass of wine, you'll have a chance to stroll through its lovely downtown district or venture over to Champoeg State Heritage Park for a scenic hike. Newberg truly has a bit of everything, and it's a delightful little spot for your next getaway.
Newberg is home to George Fox University, a school with a prominent presence just north of 1st Street. Its quaint campus is worth exploring during your downtime, as its ample green spaces and art galleries make it a fun way to spend a relaxing afternoon. Plenty of gorgeous parks can be found throughout Newberg, including Rogers Landing County Park on the Willamette River — meaning you don't have to travel far to enjoy a romantic sunset. It may not have jaw-dropping attractions like Portland's military submarine open for tours, but this city is bound to surprise with its pleasant mix of cozy charm and elegant wineries.
The best things to do in Newberg
Because Newberg sits in the Willamette Valley wine region, most visitors love to spend time visiting the local vineyards. There are plenty of options (including 56 right in town), but few are as popular as Natalie's Estate Winery. Tastings are available by appointment only, though you can sign up for programs that offer not just a wine tasting, but also a tour of the grounds and a chance to chat with the winemaker. The winery has an astounding 4.9 stars on Google with over 100 reviews, so don't miss out on this amazing opportunity. For even more wine, head south to Oregon's "Heart of the Valley" to enjoy a mixture of expansive farmland and a walkable downtown.
If you're looking to really indulge in the Newberg wine scene, check out other top spots like Bells Up Winery, Domaine Divio, and Alexana Winery. Don't spend your entire trip savoring the delicious Oregon grapes, however, as there's plenty more to explore in and around Newberg. Champoeg State Heritage Park is a great way to soak up the local scenery, as it winds through wetlands, forests, and expansive fields. For a history lesson, check out the Robert Newell House Museum — the reconstructed home was originally built in 1843, and it's paired with the Pioneer Mothers Memorial Cabin, Butteville School, and Butteville Jail. All four structures are housed inside Champoeg State Heritage Park.
Planning your visit to Newberg, Oregon
Newberg is close to Portland, making it easy for out-of-state travelers to reach its charming streets. Temperatures are moderate throughout most of the year, though light rainfall is to be expected (after all, this is the Pacific Northwest). If you're worried about a little rain, travel in July and August for fewer showers.
Folks seeking a luxurious getaway can't beat the lodgings offered by Allison Inn & Spa. The five-star hotel is nestled into a 35-acre property with wonderful views of the surrounding vineyards. Coupled with an on-site spa, the elegant Jory Restaurant, and luxurious rooms with all sorts of upscale furnishings, you might be tempted to linger on its grounds for your entire vacation. Another cozy option is the Chehalem Ridge Bed & Breakfast, as you'll benefit from not just comfortable, upscale rooms, but also a delectable breakfast that'll start your day on the right foot.
The vineyards and surrounding landscapes are bound to occupy most of your waking hours, but don't forget to check out the shops and restaurants in Newport. Downtown is lined with an eclectic mix of brick buildings, and you'll find something unique to explore on every block. And because it's so close to George Fox University, it exudes a youthful vibe while remaining quiet, calm, and truly relaxing. Still have some time left before heading home? Drive over to a coastal Oregon city known for its famous cheese, which is the perfect pairing for the decadent wine of Newberg.