Nestled In Oregon Wine Country Near Portland Is A Quiet City With College Vibes And Sunset Strolls

Newberg is close to Portland, making it easy for out-of-state travelers to reach its charming streets. Temperatures are moderate throughout most of the year, though light rainfall is to be expected (after all, this is the Pacific Northwest). If you're worried about a little rain, travel in July and August for fewer showers.

Folks seeking a luxurious getaway can't beat the lodgings offered by Allison Inn & Spa. The five-star hotel is nestled into a 35-acre property with wonderful views of the surrounding vineyards. Coupled with an on-site spa, the elegant Jory Restaurant, and luxurious rooms with all sorts of upscale furnishings, you might be tempted to linger on its grounds for your entire vacation. Another cozy option is the Chehalem Ridge Bed & Breakfast, as you'll benefit from not just comfortable, upscale rooms, but also a delectable breakfast that'll start your day on the right foot.

The vineyards and surrounding landscapes are bound to occupy most of your waking hours, but don't forget to check out the shops and restaurants in Newport. Downtown is lined with an eclectic mix of brick buildings, and you'll find something unique to explore on every block. And because it's so close to George Fox University, it exudes a youthful vibe while remaining quiet, calm, and truly relaxing. Still have some time left before heading home? Drive over to a coastal Oregon city known for its famous cheese, which is the perfect pairing for the decadent wine of Newberg.