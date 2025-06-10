Mississippi's 'Hub City' Is Beloved For Its Picturesque Parks, Recreation, And Enchanting Forest Escapes

Tucked away in the southern part of Mississippi, Hattiesburg is brimming with museums, art galleries, live music venues, cute boutiques, delicious local eateries, and so much more. "Hattiesburg has a little something to offer everyone," the local tourism commission boasts online — and, surprisingly, it's not just a tagline. Bordered by the rustling waters of the Bouie and Leaf Rivers, as well as the sprawling De Soto National Forest, Hattiesburg is also big on outdoor adventures. Beloved for its verdant parks and enchanting forest trails, you can get lost in this neck of the Magnolia State for days and never want to be found.

Home to around 50,000 Mississippians, the city has a lively college atmosphere, with the campuses of William Carey University and the University of Southern Mississippi at its core. Like Corinth — and just about every other town in the state — this timeless Mississippi city oozes Southern charm much the same. Take it from a local who shared on Niche, "Growing up here in Hattiesburg, I have seen many changes, some good and some bad. However, one thing is always consistent, which is our Southern hospitality, and that's one thing I wouldn't ever change."

With roots stretching back to the 1880s, Hattiesburg was born as a booming lumber and railroad district, earning the moniker of "Hub City" thanks to its expansive transportation network. Now intersected by several major highways, that certainly hasn't changed. Hattiesburg's prime location makes it a good jumping-off point for exploring some of the best destinations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. For example, Biloxi and Gulfport, a.k.a. the "Riviera Of The South," are only about an hour away.