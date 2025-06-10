Mississippi's 'Hub City' Is Beloved For Its Picturesque Parks, Recreation, And Enchanting Forest Escapes
Tucked away in the southern part of Mississippi, Hattiesburg is brimming with museums, art galleries, live music venues, cute boutiques, delicious local eateries, and so much more. "Hattiesburg has a little something to offer everyone," the local tourism commission boasts online — and, surprisingly, it's not just a tagline. Bordered by the rustling waters of the Bouie and Leaf Rivers, as well as the sprawling De Soto National Forest, Hattiesburg is also big on outdoor adventures. Beloved for its verdant parks and enchanting forest trails, you can get lost in this neck of the Magnolia State for days and never want to be found.
Home to around 50,000 Mississippians, the city has a lively college atmosphere, with the campuses of William Carey University and the University of Southern Mississippi at its core. Like Corinth — and just about every other town in the state — this timeless Mississippi city oozes Southern charm much the same. Take it from a local who shared on Niche, "Growing up here in Hattiesburg, I have seen many changes, some good and some bad. However, one thing is always consistent, which is our Southern hospitality, and that's one thing I wouldn't ever change."
With roots stretching back to the 1880s, Hattiesburg was born as a booming lumber and railroad district, earning the moniker of "Hub City" thanks to its expansive transportation network. Now intersected by several major highways, that certainly hasn't changed. Hattiesburg's prime location makes it a good jumping-off point for exploring some of the best destinations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. For example, Biloxi and Gulfport, a.k.a. the "Riviera Of The South," are only about an hour away.
Go wild in Hattiesburg's great outdoors
Whilst in Hattiesburg, time spent in nature is almost mandatory. Those with a passion for the outdoors can roam the wilderness at Paul B. Johnson State Park, which stands just on the outskirts of the city. It's easy to see why this lovely patch of nature is called a "gateway to a natural wonderland," by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Swaths of loblolly and longleaf pines, showy flowering dogwoods, and ancient oaks dominate the area, adding a beautiful backdrop to the already stunning landscape. Take a walk in the woods on the Trail of the Southern Pines, a short 0.7-mile loop trail. Just be careful around the old bridges, which, according to one hiker's review on AllTrails, "definitely need some maintenance."
The state park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you'll only have to fork over $2 per person to get inside, at the time of writing. Make a splash in the 225-acre Geiger Lake, which has a nice sandy beach if you'd rather lounge. There are also picnic areas with grills, as well as cabins and campsites to stay the night.
Big Creek Landing is just a few miles farther out, perched along a bank above Black Creek. Here, you can wander along the Black Creek Hiking Trail and picnic by the water. The outdoor space is open year-round, weather permitting, and doesn't currently charge admission. Make time to explore the surrounding De Soto National Forest, featuring well over 500,000 acres of incredible biodiversity and critical habitats for rare species.
Get a taste of the South in Hattiesburg
Hungry for more? Once you're all tuckered out from the trails, prepare for a feast because Hub City has more than 200 dining options to choose from. Tuck into Cajun fare at the Crescent City Grill, a local favorite that boasts rave reviews on Yelp. The Bayou classics run the gamut from spicy crawfish étouffée to fried shrimp po' boys. Sink your teeth into down-home Southern staples like hand-battered fried chicken, country-fried steak with gravy, and a hearty slice of meatloaf at The Midtowner diner, open for breakfast and lunch. If you have time, make your way over to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum for a tour of Mississippi's tiniest museum, or peruse the vintage treasures at The Lucky Rabbit, a flea market that's only open on the weekends.
Wondering where to stay? Hattiesburg, which does have a small regional airport, has plenty of accommodations if camping isn't your thing. For a more intimate atmosphere, check into one of the city's historic inns. The Ross Mansion Bed & Breakfast, nestled in the 1903 home of T.E. Ross, a doctor who helped open the first hospital in southern Mississippi, pairs old-world charm with luxurious modern comforts. The Bay Bed & Breakfast is another charmer located in Hattiesburg's historic district. There are also plenty of larger hotel chains 'round this part of town if you prefer familiarity, including the Hampton Inn, Best Western Plus, Doubletree by Hilton, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and Holiday Inn.