California's National Forest North Of San Francisco Boasts Biodiversity, Wildlife, And Quiet Hiking Trails

Hear the name Mendocino, and you might first think of the New England-style beach town on the northern coast of California. But in fact, sprawling Mendocino County covers nearly 4,000 square miles of land, stretching across over 100 miles of scenic coastline, rugged hills and mountains, and ultimately, a forest so beautiful that President Obama declared it a national monument in 2015.

Mendocino National Forest has maintained its secluded and untamed wonder more than most in part because it's never been bisected by a major paved road or highway — so it's not a through-way for travelers headed elsewhere. Only visitors with intent visit these woods. At just around a three-hour drive north of the Bay Area, it's an easy weekend getaway for northern Californians, but thanks to the tremendous biodiversity that covers its nearly 1 million acres, it's worth an even longer stay for those traveling from farther away. Visitors can enjoy landscapes ranging from rugged mountains and canyons to oak groves and incense-scented forests to flowering grasslands and meadows.

The forest's relative solitude also means hikers are that much more likely to spot native wildlife, including black bears, bison, and bald eagles, among many other species. It may not be as widely regarded as the popular Redwoods National Park and Shasta-Trinity National Forest to the north, but that's exactly what makes Mendocino National Forest such a tremendous treat.