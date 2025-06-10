Lake Tahoe's Largest Casino Is A Front-Row Seat To Perfect Lake Views, Shows, And Steakhouse Dining
North America's largest alpine lake, the pristine Lake Tahoe, is encircled by chic mountain towns and serene beaches fronting crystal-clear water. "Tahoe" means "big water" in the Native American language Washo –- well named as its 191-square-mile surface area stretches across the California-Nevada border. The town of Stateline, Nevada, revolves around a small strip of casinos and is home to Lake Tahoe's largest casino. Opened in 1944, Harveys Lake Tahoe grew from a small café with three slot machines into a 1.6 million-square-foot casino resort. At the time of this writing, the casino was undergoing $160 million renovations and a rebranding to become Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino. The property is staying open throughout the renovations, with the name becoming official on July 1, 2025.
With sweeping views of the mesmerizing blue lake, the hotel has numerous amenities and food and beverage offerings. Several of its restaurants specialize in steak, including Sage Room and Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, by the celebrity chef. The hotel's connected sister property Harrah's Lake Tahoe also has a steakhouse.
Music fans will want to see the artists list for the outdoor concert venue next to the hotel called Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic. Rod Stewart, Dave Matthews Band, Steve Earle, and Earth, Wind, & Fire are some of the iconic performers to take the stage in a magical setting overlooking the lake and its memorable sunsets. One hour from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe is closer to Sacramento, California, at two hours away than to Las Vegas, Nevada, which is seven hours by car.
About Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino
With 743 rooms in two towers on 19 floors, Caesars Republic has nightly rates that start at under $200. The two-part renovation is scheduled for the summers of 2025 and 2026, which each phase completed at the end of the summer. Guests can expect a more contemporary look and refreshed décor like carpeting and lighting on the 88,000-square-foot casino floor. The 600 slot machines will be upgraded and the World Series of Poker Room will have a new design and higher limit.
The hotel has two guest room towers named for the mythological twin brothers who were raised by a wolf and founded Rome, as a nod to the Caesars rebrand. There's the refreshed Romulus Tower — previously the Tahoe Tower — and the Mountain Tower is now the Remus Tower. Some Remus Tower suite guests will be spoiled by butler service; and rooms have spectacular views of the lake ringed by the snowcapped Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Get an espresso in the morning or an espresso martini in the evening at Cleo's Coffee and Cocktails, or check out Wolf by Vanderpump, a high-design cocktail venue by reality TV show personality Lisa Vanderpump. Fans of the show "Hell's Kitchen" will want to try Gordon Ramsay's signature dishes like beef Wellington or dig into a dry-aged tomahawk steak or filet mignon with béarnaise sauce. For juicy prime rib enjoyed with wraparound views of the lake, book the elegant Sage Room Steak House on the 19th floor.
Top South Lake Tahoe outdoor experiences
When you venture out of Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe, its South Lake Tahoe setting offers tons of outdoor activities for all seasons. The sun shines an average of 300 days a year here so no matter when you're visiting, the odds are that your photos will have great light and blue skies. In warmer weather, swim and sunbathe at one of the lake's 40 public beaches, take a sightseeing boat tour, or rent a jet ski or kayak. Golfers are spoiled for choice with standouts among public courses such as the highly ranked George Fazio-designed Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and Lake Tahoe Golf Course, where you can play in view of Mount Tallac. If you're short on time, play the nine-hole course at Bijou Municipal Golf Course.
To get into the mountains, there are many hiking trails to choose from, or you could take the gondola up Heavenly Mountain where you can go tubing, ziplining, climb a rock wall or zoom down the slope in a two-seater gravity-powered mountain coaster.
Winter brings heaps of powder to Tahoe's slopes. Heavenly Mountain Resort has 251 average inches of annual snowfall, 4,800 skiable acres, and 28 lifts to keep snow bunnies endlessly exhilarated. In any season, a road trip around Lake Tahoe is a fantastic way to explore the area. The 72-mile loop that circumnavigates the lake takes about three hours if you were to drive it without stopping (but you should stop!).