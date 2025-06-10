Lake Tahoe's Largest Casino Is A Front-Row Seat To Perfect Lake Views, Shows, And Steakhouse Dining

North America's largest alpine lake, the pristine Lake Tahoe, is encircled by chic mountain towns and serene beaches fronting crystal-clear water. "Tahoe" means "big water" in the Native American language Washo –- well named as its 191-square-mile surface area stretches across the California-Nevada border. The town of Stateline, Nevada, revolves around a small strip of casinos and is home to Lake Tahoe's largest casino. Opened in 1944, Harveys Lake Tahoe grew from a small café with three slot machines into a 1.6 million-square-foot casino resort. At the time of this writing, the casino was undergoing $160 million renovations and a rebranding to become Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino. The property is staying open throughout the renovations, with the name becoming official on July 1, 2025.

With sweeping views of the mesmerizing blue lake, the hotel has numerous amenities and food and beverage offerings. Several of its restaurants specialize in steak, including Sage Room and Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, by the celebrity chef. The hotel's connected sister property Harrah's Lake Tahoe also has a steakhouse.

Music fans will want to see the artists list for the outdoor concert venue next to the hotel called Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic. Rod Stewart, Dave Matthews Band, Steve Earle, and Earth, Wind, & Fire are some of the iconic performers to take the stage in a magical setting overlooking the lake and its memorable sunsets. One hour from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe is closer to Sacramento, California, at two hours away than to Las Vegas, Nevada, which is seven hours by car.