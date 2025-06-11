A Disused Quarry Is Now Poland's Most Amazing Summer Swimming Spot With Parks, Floating Decks, And Cool Water

Poland has no shortage of hidden gems. You can head south to the jagged peaks of the Tatra Mountains to find the paradise town of Zakopane, hemmed in by knife-edge summits and valleys laden with wildflowers. You can hang north to explore the cool canal city of Gdańsk, spotting medieval cranes and unraveling the town's World War II history. Or, for a summer swimming spot with ice-cold, crystal-clear water in a former industrial quarry, check out Zakrzowek!

Sat on the southwest outskirts of Kraków, a vibrant culture hub with one of the best preserved medieval centers in Europe, Zakrzowek is a vast park that contains one of the city's most alluring new swimming locations. It beckons visitors when the weather heats up with the promise of refreshing H2O, sunbathing decks, and a whole load of pleasant walking paths — all of which were added during a comprehensive redevelopment of the site that officially finished in 2023.

Getting here is a cinch for anyone staying in the heart of Krakow itself. Simply hop in an Uber, and the drive from the UNESCO World Heritage Site that is the Krakow Old Town to the lake should be around 15 minutes in normal traffic. Alternatively, the tram offers a cheaper option — the closest stop is called Kapelanka, a 10-minute walk from the entrance to the Zakrzowek Park.