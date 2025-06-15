Near California Wine Country Is A Lively City With A Revitalized Downtown, Cute Parks, And Next To No Crime

With an impressive 100 parks throughout the city, Elk Grove is a fantastic area for walking, biking, and just spending some quiet time outdoors. If you're looking for more of a hike, the 3-mile Camden Park Loop Trail is a popular choice for its lakeside views. Bartholomew Sports Park is the best choice for anyone looking for amenities, from tennis courts to playgrounds and concession stands. A stroll through the 122-acre Elk Grove Regional Park is also an opportunity to explore some of the city's fascinating history. Here, you'll find the Elk Grove Historical Society, which includes a number of historic buildings, like an old blacksmith shop and a 19th-century, one-room school. The Elk Grove House and Stage Stop was once a hotel for stagecoach travelers in the 1850s, and now, it's a worthwhile stop for history buffs — keep in mind that free tours are limited to the first Saturday of each month and by appointment for groups.

Although Sacramento will offer travelers much more variety when it comes to hotels, Elk Grove is home to a handful of accommodation options as well. For a hotel stay that offers great value right in the city, the Hampton Inn and Suites has amenities like free breakfast, a pool, and a fitness center. While here, Elk Grove is also the perfect jumping off point to explore other lively cities in the region, like the walkable, riverfront city of Rio Vista, about 35 miles away.