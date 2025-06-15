Near California Wine Country Is A Lively City With A Revitalized Downtown, Cute Parks, And Next To No Crime
Just 15 miles away from the underrated California foodie city of Sacramento, Elk Grove has all the charm of a small town with the amenities and excitement of a larger metropolis. Its scenic downtown is considered one of the oldest Western settlements in the greater Sacramento region, and visitors will find a historically rich community steeped in culture, not to mention some gorgeous nature.
This under-the-radar getaway is just over a 30-minute drive from Sacramento Airport, which ranks as No. 1 for stress-free travel. Thanks to Elk Grove's location near California's iconic Napa, Amador, and Lodi wine regions, you'll also find plenty of wineries in the city (plus lots of great craft breweries for those who prefer beer). Vannatta Winery is an Elk Grove institution, due to its hand-crafted wines alongside regular live music and art events, but you will have no shortage of choices in the area. For safety-minded travelers, Elk Grove boasts a lower violent crime rate than both the national and California averages, according to NeighborhoodScout.
Elk Grove's exciting cultural scene
Over the past couple of decades, Elk Grove has worked hard to rejuvenate its historic core, which includes a number of 19th-century buildings, local boutiques, and fantastic eateries. Hidden Dumpling House is a local favorite for its dumplings and Chinese fare, but the city is home to over 70 different spots of varying cuisines and price ranges. Elk Grove has also experienced a growing art scene in recent years, and today, the city is sprinkled with public art displays, especially around District56 and Avenue of the Arts, where you'll find a number of sculptures, murals, and paintings.
Art lovers shouldn't skip the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center, where you can attend exhibitions and workshops, or one of the city's galleries — Annie Peony Fine Art Gallery is a local gem. Elk Grove also doesn't shy away from regular festivities. Throughout the year, you'll find fun-filled events, from a Multicultural Festival every August to the Americana Vintage Market and the IllumiNATION Holiday Festival.
Abundant nature and rich history in Elk Grove
With an impressive 100 parks throughout the city, Elk Grove is a fantastic area for walking, biking, and just spending some quiet time outdoors. If you're looking for more of a hike, the 3-mile Camden Park Loop Trail is a popular choice for its lakeside views. Bartholomew Sports Park is the best choice for anyone looking for amenities, from tennis courts to playgrounds and concession stands. A stroll through the 122-acre Elk Grove Regional Park is also an opportunity to explore some of the city's fascinating history. Here, you'll find the Elk Grove Historical Society, which includes a number of historic buildings, like an old blacksmith shop and a 19th-century, one-room school. The Elk Grove House and Stage Stop was once a hotel for stagecoach travelers in the 1850s, and now, it's a worthwhile stop for history buffs — keep in mind that free tours are limited to the first Saturday of each month and by appointment for groups.
Although Sacramento will offer travelers much more variety when it comes to hotels, Elk Grove is home to a handful of accommodation options as well. For a hotel stay that offers great value right in the city, the Hampton Inn and Suites has amenities like free breakfast, a pool, and a fitness center. While here, Elk Grove is also the perfect jumping off point to explore other lively cities in the region, like the walkable, riverfront city of Rio Vista, about 35 miles away.