America's Most Incredible Islands For A Waterfront Getaway, According To Visitors

Mackinac Island is an incredible option for a waterfront getaway thanks to its car-free environment, an abundance of historical attractions, natural beauty, and tons of outdoor activities. Situated in Lake Huron just between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, Mackinac provides island seekers with a uniquely classic vacation experience. Possessing the only car-free city in the U.S., Mackinac Island is undoubtedly a place for history buffs and outdoorsy folks (all the better if you enjoy both). From horse-drawn carriages to cycling and walking, getting around is a leisure activity with picturesque waterfront views everywhere you turn.

When it comes to waterfront stays, you will find plenty of options, such as the historic Grand Hotel and charming rentals. While visiting, you can explore much of the island's 8.2-mile-long perimeter, which includes historical sites like Fort Mackinac, pristine wilderness, and an inviting downtown area. There is also a slew of other lively activities worth checking out, like kayaking, paddle boarding, boating, wildlife watching, hiking, appreciating the Victorian architecture, and partaking in seasonal events.

With so much to see and do on Mackinac Island, you will definitely work up an appetite. But the good news is you can choose from all sorts of dining establishments, ranging from fine dining and casual eats to specialty shops. Mackinac Island is known for its fudge, so don't forget to sample this local delicacy.