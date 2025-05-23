America's Most Incredible Islands For A Waterfront Getaway, According To Visitors
When many people think of island vacations, their minds may drift to the Caribbean, the South Pacific, or some far off isles. But the United States is home to a remarkable collection of islands, each offering its own unique charm, natural beauty, and cultural appeal. Scattered along the country's coasts, nestled in sparkling waters, or found further offshore, these destinations make travelers feel like they are a world away from home without ever having to leave the country.
Whether you are dreaming of a nature-filled adventure, a laid-back beach escape, or a deep dive into American history, these island retreats are sure to deliver. With surreal waterfront views, accommodations, dining, and entertainment that rival those of faraway tropical destinations, having your passport in tow is definitely optional. What's more, these islands overflow with a wide variety of outdoor activities and cuisine infused with local flavors undoubtedly worth savoring.
Mackinac Island, Michigan
Mackinac Island is an incredible option for a waterfront getaway thanks to its car-free environment, an abundance of historical attractions, natural beauty, and tons of outdoor activities. Situated in Lake Huron just between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, Mackinac provides island seekers with a uniquely classic vacation experience. Possessing the only car-free city in the U.S., Mackinac Island is undoubtedly a place for history buffs and outdoorsy folks (all the better if you enjoy both). From horse-drawn carriages to cycling and walking, getting around is a leisure activity with picturesque waterfront views everywhere you turn.
When it comes to waterfront stays, you will find plenty of options, such as the historic Grand Hotel and charming rentals. While visiting, you can explore much of the island's 8.2-mile-long perimeter, which includes historical sites like Fort Mackinac, pristine wilderness, and an inviting downtown area. There is also a slew of other lively activities worth checking out, like kayaking, paddle boarding, boating, wildlife watching, hiking, appreciating the Victorian architecture, and partaking in seasonal events.
With so much to see and do on Mackinac Island, you will definitely work up an appetite. But the good news is you can choose from all sorts of dining establishments, ranging from fine dining and casual eats to specialty shops. Mackinac Island is known for its fudge, so don't forget to sample this local delicacy.
Amelia Island, Florida
Travelers dreaming of waterfront relaxation and outdoor adventure can plan a wonderful vacation on Amelia Island. Located along Florida's northeastern coast, the Isle of Eight Flags offers a mix of natural beauty and laid-back charm. Many visitors get lost in the serene vibes and miles of pristine beaches. In particular, Seaside Park is touted as one of the best shorelines on the entire island. "Seaside Park is a fantastic spot for easy beach access," shared a previous visitor on Google. "The drive-up parking is convenient, and the flat sandy beach makes it a breeze to enjoy the water. Plus, with restaurants and shops nearby, it's a perfect one-stop beach day destination."
This incredible island also has a rich history, with British, Spanish, American, and other influences. As a result, you'll have lots of cultural explorations to enjoy while vacationing. What's more, eco-tourism is big on Amelia Island, so if you need a little recreation on your getaway, never fear. From kayaking through salt marshes and horseback riding on the beach to hiking through state parks, cycling down Egans Creek Greenway, and observing the diverse wildlife, there is a wide range of outdoor activities available.
Accommodations on Amelia Island vary, but there are ample waterfront options for every budget. Travelers can take their pick of luxurious oceanfront resorts, historic bed and breakfasts like the Elizabeth Pointe Lodge, and beachside cottages. Overall, Amelia Island is the ideal retreat for an idyllic waterfront experience that will definitely leave a lasting impression.
Kauai, Hawaii
Kauai, Hawaii, has earned a strong reputation among island vacationers thanks its natural tropical beauty, relaxed atmosphere, eco-friendly accommodations, and ample water activities. Affectionately called the Garden Island, Kauai is definitely a great vacation spot for nature enthusiasts. From tropical rainforests, waterfalls, and dramatic rock formations to diverse coastal landscapes and pristine beaches, this island is full of memorable experiences just waiting to happen. Speaking of beaches and taking in the great outdoors: Poʻipū Beach Park is a stunning spot with golden sand ideal for swimming, surfing, sea turtle watching, snorkeling, and lounging about oceanside. Lydgate Beach and Hanalei Bay are also delightful places to relax and soak up the island vibes.
In the way of waterfront accommodations, Kauai visitors have more than a few great options. In fact, there are several budget-friendly hotels as well as four- and five-star resorts such as the eco-friendly Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa. Travelers headed to this island can look at a number of available oceanfront vacation rentals, too! If you do opt to stay at one of the resorts on Kauai, especially an all-inclusive, you will have easy access to a variety of free non-motorized water activities, first-rate pampering at spa facilities, beach luau parties, and more. Regardless of your accommodations when visiting, the island of Kauai truly has all the makings of a great holiday.
Jekyll Island, Georgia
Just along the coast of Georgia, travelers will find Jekyll Island, a stand-out destination for anyone in need of a laidback and scenic waterfront getaway. Overflowing with natural beauty and history, this barrier island has a wealth of untold treasures when it comes to relaxation and adventure. The vast stretches of ublemished shoreline don't hurt either. A popular option among tourists and nature photographers is none other than Driftwood Beach. You can enjoy leisure strolls, sunbathing, and watersports, but for many, the real draw at Driftwood Beach is its otherworldly landscape.
Beyond the stellar beaches, Jekyll Island has plenty of outdoor activities (on land and in the water) that showcase the incredible coastline and add a bit of fun to one's itinerary. And with dozens of hiking and biking trails, first-rate golf courses, explorable maritime forests, and must-see cultural and historic features in the isle's National Historic Landmark District, finding something different to do besides playing in the surrounding water is easy enough.
Charming waterfront lodgings can also be found on Jekyll Island. From lavish accommodations like the Jekyll Island Club Resort to more budget-friendly options, travelers can pretty much always book a room with stunning waterfront views. Whether you are seeking a little time in nature, thrilling exploration, or something else, Jekyll Island is a highly recommended getaway.
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Domestic island seekers after a little southern hospitality, ample history, and a wealth of leisure activities should consider Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for an unmatched getaway. Visitors can pass the time seaside, explore nature trails, go golfing, check out the local art galleries, or do some shopping. Additionally, Hilton Head Island provides ample historical and cultural sites to marvel at, including the Zion Chapel of Ease Cemetery.
Revered for its fresh seafood and coastal-inspired eats, Hilton Head also has quite the culinary scene. More than a few places offer waterfront dining, like Skull Creek Dockside and Hudson's Seafood House On The Docks. "This is the perfect median between an upscale fish restaurant and a local dive bar," a reviewer wrote of the latter spot on Google. "It is family owned and you MUST sit outside on the dock."
Hilton Head Island has dozens of waterfront accommodations as well, including well-rated hotels like The Westin Hilton Head Island and the Beach House Hilton Head Island Resort. And whether you prefer all-out pampering, just the basics, or all the trimmings plus more when it comes to available lodgings, this Southern-style isle can definitely meet your expectations. As a whole, the vibes on Hilton Head Island are pretty relaxed, so if you have been craving an unforgettable respite full of rest, relaxation, and delicious fare oceanside, then this is a trip worth taking.
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Kiawah Island, South Carolina, is a top-rated destination in the U.S. Located not far from the mainland and city of Charleston, this barrier island is known for its upscale accommodations, gorgeous scenery, rich history, and many premier golf courses. The island also has beautiful beaches and offers a lot in the way of water recreation.
It is this vacation hotspot's luxury accommodations that tend to bring in the crowds, and it's not hard to see why. The 5-star lodgings were designed to cater to your every need, and they come in all shapes and sizes, from private waterfront villas to elegant beachfront hotel rooms and suites. Rave-worthy stays can be found at accommodations like The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. "The perfect romantic weekend golf getaway!" gushed a former guest on Tripadvisor. "Staying at the Sanctuary felt as comfortable as being at home, with all of the luxury and none of the pretentiousness for hotels in this world class of hospitality." For those lucky enough to snag a room, a wealth of services, activities, spa treatments, fine dining, and golf with breathtaking ocean views awaits.
In addition to offering the lap of waterfront luxury, Kiawah Island is pure paradise for family-friendly activity seekers and outdoor enthusiasts. With a lush and diverse wilderness full of opportunities for fun in the sun, visitors can explore abundant ecosystems, go kayaking, biking, paddleboarding, fishing, surfing, and then some. As a result, Kiawah Island truly captures the essence of a top waterfront getaway in more ways than one.
Oahu, Hawaii
Island vacationers should consider heading to Oahu, Hawaii, for a taste of waterfront paradise. With a little bit of everything available — exciting adventure, heavenly beaches, serene relaxation, fascinating culture, and more — Oahu offers a first-rate holiday full of amazing experiences. Thrill seekers, in particular, will feel right at home on the island, as there is no shortage of outdoor recreation in this dramatic and diverse landscape. And whether you choose to spend your time enjoying famous spots like Waikiki Beach, catching waves on the North Shore, hiking the Diamond Head crater, zip lining through tropical forests, or delving deep into what makes this place so special, an enjoyable time is almost a guarantee.
In addition to recreation galore, Oahu has earned a reputation for its countless beachfront accommodations, which are perfect for taking in stunning sunsets, enjoying spa treatments oceanside, and indulging in various waterfront dining experiences. In fact, lavish stays like those offered at the Halekulani Hotel and The Kahala Hotel & Resort definitely pull out all the stops, from their overall hospitality to fantastic cuisine and everything in between. Plus, visitors looking to delve deeper will find ample opportunities to immerse themselves in the island's history, indigenous culture, and traditions.
Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
Martha's Vineyard is a beloved American vacation spot conveniently located off the coast of Massachusetts. The island continues to attract visitors thanks to its colorful cottages, iconic lighthouses, and laid-back seafaring atmosphere. Commonly accessed by private boat, plane, or ferry, Martha's Vineyard teems with natural splendor, maritime history, historical landmarks, delicious American fare, and fresh seafood, plus breathtaking views of the Atlantic. When in the area, island vacationers tend to head for the handful of pristine beaches, including Lambert's Cove and South Beach, to enjoy some leisure activities both on land and in the water. And with just a few towns on the island, travelers often come to enjoy life at a slower pace for a change.
As for on-island lodgings, Martha's Vineyard has an inviting selection of waterfront inns, romantic bed and breakfasts, and high-end hotels. Popular stays such as the Vineyard Square Hotel & Suites and Winnetu Oceanside Resort book up months in advance, so definitely plan ahead. But no matter your lodging, you can expect to enjoy sweeping island vistas, rustic elegance, upstate hospitality, and even a few seaside porches. The truly alluring destination offers natural wonders like the Aquinnah Cliffs, a lively culture, relaxing stays, a phenomenal art scene, and a wealth of tourist-approved experiences.
U.S. Virgin Islands
Though the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) are located in the Caribbean, this remarkable archipelago is a territory of the United States. As a result, if you prefer an authentic Caribbean holiday with all the convenience of a domestic vacation, then you should absolutely head over to the USVI for an amazing island waterfront getaway. Not only can American travelers access this tropical destination easily, but they can also enjoy some of the most beautiful and famous beaches in the world. The highly-rated Trunk Bay on St. John, Cane Bay on St. Croix, and Magens Bay on St. Thomas, for example, are all revered for their tranquility and unbelievably clear waters.
When vacationing in the USVI, travelers can also recharge, explore shipwrecks and vibrant coral reefs, go sailing, surfing, marvel at breathtaking coastal landscapes, appreciate the local culture, and more. In fact, the opportunities for recreation and pure enjoyment are practically endless. Plus, with countless options in the way of lodgings, many of which are all-inclusive, an affordable stay overlooking sandy shorelines and the inviting waters of the Caribbean is more than possible. High-end resorts and hotels, like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, and Gallows Point Resort, St. John, are also extremely appealing waterfront accommodations that you can book in the USVI. Anyway you look at it, the USVI is the perfect spot on the map for a memorable solo experience, romantic escape, or a cherished family adventure — so what are you waiting for?
San Juan Islands, Washington
Just off the coast of Washington State, travelers will find the San Juan Islands. This group of 172 islands and reefs located in the Salish Sea offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in a forested island paradise. That said, the main spots people tend to visit are Lopez Island, San Juan Island (and its county seat Friday Harbor), Shaw Island, and Orcas Island. A part of a submerged mountain range, this Pacific Northwest archipelago is known for its unspoiled wilderness, which includes the San Juan Island National Historical Park, serene beaches, state parks, and surrounding waters.
The San Juan Islands also have a wide selection of waterfront lodgings scattered across the main isles, ranging from campsites and vacation rentals to hotels, inns, and resorts. A coveted option for many is the Outlook Inn on Orcas Island, which provides its guests with a peaceful waterside retreat, five-star amenities, and first-rate dining experiences. "We loved it," shared a previous guest on Tripadvisor. "The view was magnificent. The location was perfect for experiencing the rest of what the island has to offer."
In general, this particular domestic waterfront island getaway is for outdoorsy folks looking to reconnect with nature on land and at sea. Recreational activities such as hiking, biking, kayaking, and wildlife watching are all part of the beauty of vacationing on the San Juan Islands. However, you shouldn't overlook its rich history, culture, or art scene when visiting either.
Methodology
To create this list, we focused on islands in the U.S. that offer wanderers more of a vacation experience beyond the average day trip. And by honing in on domestic islands where travelers could relax and enjoy themselves, these select few isles stood out. Not only does each chosen destination feature top-rated waterfront accommodations, but these vacation spots are also backed by a robust tourism industry and promise visitors a variety of activities both on and off the water. Plus, these island paradises had countless glowing reviews on popular travel planning sites that the majority of frequent flyers tend to use. Ultimately, with this helpful island roadmap by your side, your next unforgettable waterfront getaway might just be a whole lot closer than you previously thought.