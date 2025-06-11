Frequent Flyers Are Using These Underrated Tricks To Skip Airport Security Lines (And They're Completely Free)

Arriving at the airport and seeing a line nearly as long as the distance to your destination is one of the most frustrating things you can encounter before embarking on a trip, and when it comes to TSA, it nearly seems like their rules are constantly changing. However, there are a few airport hacks that can help you zip through the security checkpoint, and you don't even have to have TSA PreCheck. In fact, what if we told you that you can skip the line and it's completely free? You'd probably think we were pulling your leg, but some airports actually offer online reservation systems to skip long lines. To avoid the endless TSA queue, you can secure your spot by using the free Clear Reserve program or simply asking where the secret security entrance is.

Clear Reserve is surprisingly simple. It is a free service available at select airports that allows travelers to book a time slot in advance for TSA screening. You show up at your designated time, skip the regular line, and head to the front with no paid membership required. This program is different from Clear Plus, which has an annual fee and uses biometric technology to facilitate the TSA process. Although Clear Reserve is helpful, it is only available in 18 airports globally at the time of this writing, including travel hubs in Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Rome. If Clear Reserve isn't an option, there's still one little-known trick you can try, and it only requires a bit of confidence.