San Francisco's Overlooked Neighborhood Has A Laid-Back Beach Town Vibe With Funky Restaurants And Shopping
San Francisco, California, boasts a variety of lively neighborhoods, including Haight-Ashbury, the Mission District, Union Square, and Chinatown. In fact, it has so many popular tourist destinations that it's not generally regarded as a "beach town," at least not in the traditional sense. However, the City by the Bay does have several oft-forgotten seaside districts that are well worth visiting. One of those is Outer Sunset, and it's filled to the brim with all of the quirky eateries and shops that the rest of the city is famous for, except they're all in a relaxed coastal atmosphere.
Outer Sunset is located between Golden Gate Park and the San Francisco Zoo, and is only about 25 minutes by car from San Francisco International Airport. San Francisco is infamous for being overcast for much of the year, and Outer Sunset isn't any different, though summers are pretty mild, rarely getting too warm. The neighborhood has several lodging options that are close to the ocean, including the SeaScape Inn, the Ocean Inn, and Motel 6. These are all fine places to stay, but if you want a homier experience, book a night or two at the Sunset Edwardian Bed and Breakfast.
The fact that Ocean Beach isn't more well-known is actually a boon to visitors as it means that there are fewer crowds to deal with while hanging out near the water. Stretching for 3.5 miles, this peaceful beach is perfect for throwing around the frisbee, having a picnic, or going for a stroll on the sand. However, keep in mind that the waters are very cold and have strong riptides, so it's best not to venture too far out. And for more outdoor fun in the region, here's a hiker's guide to the San Francisco Bay's beautiful secret swings.
Outer Sunset's funky restaurants
Start your day off with a stop at Avenues San Francisco and order yourself a breakfast bahn mi or some kimchi spam & egg musubi, and wash it down with an horchata cold brew or a matcha lemonade. For the health- and environmentally-conscious crowd, there's Judahlicious, which prepares tasty vegan meals and smoothies using locally-sourced ingredients. If you've got a sweet tooth, head over to the Devil's Teeth Baking Co. location on Noriega St. In addition to all kinds of scrumptious sandwiches, coffee, and tea, they have an abundance of seasonal pastries that include cinnamon rolls, oatmeal cranberry cookies, lemon bars, and donut muffins.
Celia's By The Beach has been a local favorite since 1960, serving up amazing Mexican dishes along with a stellar selection of margaritas. They also have special deals on certain days of the week, like Taco Tuesday, Familia Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursday. Class things up with a delectable dinner at Outerlands and their seasonal menu that includes elevated dishes as lassen trout, spring farrotto, roasted chicken, and bucatini. And DamnFine isn't your typical pizza joint: They may serve classic pies like margherita and pepperoni, but you should really try some of their more experimental pizzas, such as The Acapulco, a Mexican-tinged pizza with jalapeno and queso fresco, and their purple potato pesto pizza.
While it's technically a bar and not a restaurant, The Riptide has been a beloved watering hole since 1941. It's cozy and nostalgic and filled with good vibes, making it a great place to have a few drinks and meet some locals. Plus, The Riptide does allow outside food. And if you're looking for other areas in the city to chow on some amazing food, check out San Francisco's iconic waterfront marketplace that's brimming with mouth-watering eateries.
Shop till you drop in Outer Sunset
San Francisco is home to many districts that die-hard shoppers would love, such as this historic neighborhood that's famed for funky dive bars, chic boutiques, and bright lively streets. Luckily for visitors, Outer Sunset is one of those districts. Of course, coinciding this is a seaside neighborhood, it should surprise no one that you'll find multiple surf shops in the area, including Aqua Surf Shop, Mollusk Surf Shop, and Pemulis Water & Power, each of which carries everything you need to hit the waves like a maverick.
But even if you're not a "landlubber," you'll still find plenty of unique, independent shops in Outer Sunset. Black Bird Bookstore has a wide variety of books that represent the cultural diversity and richness of San Francisco, featuring a rotating and thoughtfully curated selection of hot new titles. Accentuating the cosmopolitan vibes of the shop are the cafe, art show, and the community events that Black Bird hosts. Avenues Dry Goods carries an impressive array of handmade items — many of which were crafted by local artisans — including candles, clothing, and home goods. And of course, no hip neighborhood is complete without a place where you can pick up some rare vinyl, which is where Tunnel Records comes in.
Other Avenues is a grocery store co-op that's on a mission to promote healthy eating and healthy living by selling locally-sourced produce, bread and pastries, dairy, herbs and spices, and beer and wine. Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Outer Sunset Farmer's Market and Mercantile takes place on 37th Avenue between Ortega and Quintara. Here, you'll find all kinds of fresh fruit and vegetables, food trucks, live entertainment, themed celebrations, and so much more.