San Francisco's Overlooked Neighborhood Has A Laid-Back Beach Town Vibe With Funky Restaurants And Shopping

San Francisco, California, boasts a variety of lively neighborhoods, including Haight-Ashbury, the Mission District, Union Square, and Chinatown. In fact, it has so many popular tourist destinations that it's not generally regarded as a "beach town," at least not in the traditional sense. However, the City by the Bay does have several oft-forgotten seaside districts that are well worth visiting. One of those is Outer Sunset, and it's filled to the brim with all of the quirky eateries and shops that the rest of the city is famous for, except they're all in a relaxed coastal atmosphere.

Outer Sunset is located between Golden Gate Park and the San Francisco Zoo, and is only about 25 minutes by car from San Francisco International Airport. San Francisco is infamous for being overcast for much of the year, and Outer Sunset isn't any different, though summers are pretty mild, rarely getting too warm. The neighborhood has several lodging options that are close to the ocean, including the SeaScape Inn, the Ocean Inn, and Motel 6. These are all fine places to stay, but if you want a homier experience, book a night or two at the Sunset Edwardian Bed and Breakfast.

The fact that Ocean Beach isn't more well-known is actually a boon to visitors as it means that there are fewer crowds to deal with while hanging out near the water. Stretching for 3.5 miles, this peaceful beach is perfect for throwing around the frisbee, having a picnic, or going for a stroll on the sand. However, keep in mind that the waters are very cold and have strong riptides, so it's best not to venture too far out. And for more outdoor fun in the region, here's a hiker's guide to the San Francisco Bay's beautiful secret swings.