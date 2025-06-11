Just Outside Of Portland Is Oregon's Underrated Suburban Melting Pot For A Delicious Foodie Getaway

The travelers have spoken and rated the most underrated foodie destinations in America, but they overlooked one under-the-radar city tucked away just a 10-minute drive outside of Portland, Oregon. The town of Beaverton is a hidden gem full of flavorful ramen bowls ready to be slurped, fluffy rows of muffins lined up behind a display, and juicy, meaty burgers begging to be devoured. It's the kind of place that makes food critics go wild ... and with less than one-fifth the population of a bustling city like Portland (via the U.S. Census Bureau), it's easier to reserve a seat without the long waits, crowds, or fuss — meaning more time to savor every bite.

Travelers are always searching for the most authentic dishes by eating their way through iconic European cities with a spotless culinary reputation ... but what if you can do all of that without the passport? Beaverton brings global flavors to a small-town setting with plates filled with Korean barbecue, Neapolitan pizza, and Chinese hot pots. It's an international tasting tour wrapped in a cozy, Pacific Northwest package.