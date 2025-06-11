The First State To Ever Impose Prohibition Is An East Coast Haven With A Burgeoning, Unique Wine Scene

Prohibition must have been a terrible time. First, activists successfully abolished "the tyranny of drink" in 1920. Then, the Great Depression hit nine years later in 1929 to make things truly depressing. Of course, people didn't stop drinking. They just went underground — literally. As a result, we were granted romantic visions of speakeasies and the precursor to our modern, creative cocktail culture, evident in fantastical bars like Costa Mesa, California's boba-and-cocktail Elixir Tea Craft. And now, the very first state in the United States to ban alcohol has become a rising hotspot amongst the East Coast's wine scene: Maine.

Maine was actually ahead of the curve when it came to banning alcohol. Long before Prohibition hit the United States en masse in the early 20th century, Mainiacs (as they sometimes call themselves) did the unthinkable and banned the sale of alcohol way back in 1851, except for "medicinal, mechanical, and manufacturing purposes," as the Portland Press-Herald writes. A mere four years later 3,000 rioters marched on Portland city hall demanding booze. The next year, in 1856, Maine's brief experiment with Prohibition was over.

This is why it's ironic and interesting that Maine has such a growing wine scene. The extensive Maine Wine Trail consists of 29 stops across the state that cover all stages of the wine-making process. This wine trail, and Maine's wine scene in general, highlights the state's unique approach to making wine, which uses hybrid grapes suitable for growing in Maine's otherwise non-grape-friendly climate.