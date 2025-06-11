This Under-The-Radar Barrier Island Park Near Fort Lauderdale Has Paddling, Snorkeling, And A Stunning Beach

Artsy Fort Lauderdale, the Venice of America, isn't known for its natural green spaces and undeveloped beaches. But they are there, if you look closely. If you're looking for a spot that offers the chance for a Florida Keys-like paddleboard outing, or perhaps just a day on a beach that isn't lined with condo buildings, you'll want to head south of the airport to a beautiful state park in Dania Beach.

The park's complete name, Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, is a bit of a mouthful. However, that doesn't detract from the fact that this beautiful location offers some of the most pristine beaches in the area, along with a wonderful paddling trail through a picturesque, mangrove-lined creek. According to the park's website, it has the "last example of an undeveloped coastal ecosystem in Broward County."

The park is named for local Civil Rights leaders from the 1950s and 60s who worked to desegregate the beaches of South Florida. At that time, this stretch of beach was the only one in the county available for African Americans to enjoy. For many years, it was named for Broward attorney John U. Lloyd.