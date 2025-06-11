This Under-The-Radar Barrier Island Park Near Fort Lauderdale Has Paddling, Snorkeling, And A Stunning Beach
Artsy Fort Lauderdale, the Venice of America, isn't known for its natural green spaces and undeveloped beaches. But they are there, if you look closely. If you're looking for a spot that offers the chance for a Florida Keys-like paddleboard outing, or perhaps just a day on a beach that isn't lined with condo buildings, you'll want to head south of the airport to a beautiful state park in Dania Beach.
The park's complete name, Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, is a bit of a mouthful. However, that doesn't detract from the fact that this beautiful location offers some of the most pristine beaches in the area, along with a wonderful paddling trail through a picturesque, mangrove-lined creek. According to the park's website, it has the "last example of an undeveloped coastal ecosystem in Broward County."
The park is named for local Civil Rights leaders from the 1950s and 60s who worked to desegregate the beaches of South Florida. At that time, this stretch of beach was the only one in the county available for African Americans to enjoy. For many years, it was named for Broward attorney John U. Lloyd.
Soak up the sun and paddle away at Mizell-Johnson State Park
The beach is gorgeous, thanks in part to the complete lack of development along its two-mile length. The park road passes several parking areas that have boardwalks across the dunes. Expansive white sands provide ample space for beachcombing or lounging, and the water is crystal clear and inviting. There are even several snorkeling and diving areas located within easy reach of the beach. Just remember to tow a dive flag float behind you so that boaters can see you.
For boaters, the park has a large boat ramp, making it a popular base from which to head out for weekends on the water. But for paddlers, there's another draw: Whiskey Creek. The creek winds its way parallel to the Intracoastal Waterway on the west side of the island, but it's protected from all sides and is away from most powerboat traffic. It's a beautiful and tranquil spot that feels miles away from the city. At both ends of the trail are lovely sandy beaches for easy launching, and it's an easy walk to see the main ocean beach from each end. The Whiskey Creek Hideout, situated within the park, offers boat rentals, tours, and a snack bar.
As you enter the park, you'll pass Dania Beach's city park and beach. It offers another parking area where you can paddle or hike into the state park. The city also offers a fishing pier, marina, playground, and several restaurants. For waterfront dining, consider Tiki Tiki, just south on the Intracoastal, which is highly rated by visitors. If you're looking for even more paddling adventures, check out the nearby paddling trails on West Lakeat the Anne Kolb Nature Center.
Finding the beach and paddling the creek
Mizell-Johnson State Park is located on the northern end of the barrier island, south of Fort Lauderdale, and is accessible from Dania Beach via Highway A1A, also known as the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway. The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is very near; in fact, it's hard to miss the jets flying overhead shortly after they take off while you're in the park. It's about 20 minutes away by car.
If you want to stay in the area, being so close to the airport provides plenty of choices. The nearest towns are Dania Beach and Hollywood, both southern suburbs of Fort Lauderdale. Driving south from the park on A1A will reveal a plethora of beachside options, from dated but inexpensive mom and pop hotels to luxurious full-featured resorts along the family-friendly Hollywood beach boardwalk. The Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is a Tripadvisor 4.5-star Travelers' Choice Award winner.
Mizell-Johnson is a popular spot every month of the year — there's really no bad time to go. The time of year you visit Florida will affect the crowds, with peak season occurring around spring break. While South Florida is known as a winter destination, the most pleasant seasons are late spring and fall. That's when the air and water are warm, the crowds are fewer, and the summer heat, humidity, and afternoon thunderstorms have yet to kick in.