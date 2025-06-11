Colombia's 'City Of Open Doors' Is A Friendly Gem With Coffee, Mountain Breezes, And Cultural Flair

Colombia is a vibrant country with a tainted past due to years of drug violence and instability that often rank it as one of the most dangerous South American destinations. However, in the last decade or so, tourism has been making a comeback. Venturing into Colombia through gateway cities like Cartagena and Medellín, travelers are pleasantly surprised by communities thriving with restaurants, hotels, shops, and tourist-friendly sites. The little-known city of Manizales is an underrated gem teeming with plenty to offer, from outdoor activities to coffee tasting and traditional Colombian culture.

Located between the capital city of Bogotá and Medellín (a city that has risen from the ashes of its dangerous reputation and is often referred to as the "City of Eternal Spring"), Manizales is a mountain town whose main attraction is verdant coffee farms set among the lush hills. Known as the "City of Open Doors" for its warmth, the locals are friendly and welcome tourism as they recognize the economic benefits flowing into their community. In fact, a 2025 Booking.com report recognized Manizales as one of the most welcoming places on Earth, citing its blend of cultural richness and natural beauty.

If you're on a budget, there are also several free things you can do. This includes visiting the Bolivar Plaza, the town's main gathering spot; perusing the Manizales Market, always the thriving hub of any community; marveling at the architecture of the Church of Los Agustinos; or checking out the Torre del Cable and Torre El Cielo.