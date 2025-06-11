Colombia's 'City Of Open Doors' Is A Friendly Gem With Coffee, Mountain Breezes, And Cultural Flair
Colombia is a vibrant country with a tainted past due to years of drug violence and instability that often rank it as one of the most dangerous South American destinations. However, in the last decade or so, tourism has been making a comeback. Venturing into Colombia through gateway cities like Cartagena and Medellín, travelers are pleasantly surprised by communities thriving with restaurants, hotels, shops, and tourist-friendly sites. The little-known city of Manizales is an underrated gem teeming with plenty to offer, from outdoor activities to coffee tasting and traditional Colombian culture.
Located between the capital city of Bogotá and Medellín (a city that has risen from the ashes of its dangerous reputation and is often referred to as the "City of Eternal Spring"), Manizales is a mountain town whose main attraction is verdant coffee farms set among the lush hills. Known as the "City of Open Doors" for its warmth, the locals are friendly and welcome tourism as they recognize the economic benefits flowing into their community. In fact, a 2025 Booking.com report recognized Manizales as one of the most welcoming places on Earth, citing its blend of cultural richness and natural beauty.
If you're on a budget, there are also several free things you can do. This includes visiting the Bolivar Plaza, the town's main gathering spot; perusing the Manizales Market, always the thriving hub of any community; marveling at the architecture of the Church of Los Agustinos; or checking out the Torre del Cable and Torre El Cielo.
Experience volcanoes, coffee farms, and a cloud forest
One of the best things to do in Manizales is join a city tour with a ride on a cable car to the Chipre viewpoint and enjoy panoramic views of the city. From there, you can see two of Colombia's most iconic volcanoes: Nevado del Ruiz and Nevado de Santo Isabel. While daytime visits offer clear skies, sunset typically delivers a picturesque moment for photos.
Once you've explored the city center, a tour of a coffee farm is a must. With an estimated 100,000 coffee farming families in the area, you have plenty of options. Many even have onsite restaurants and hotels. To visit, you can drive yourself on a self-planned excursion through Filandia — a colorful, underrated town in the heart of Colombia's coffee farmland, and one of the UNWTO's Best Tourism Villages — and Salento, another popular coffee town. Alternatively, you can hitch a ride with a local guide for a stress-free day that focuses on learning and experiencing, rather than driving. Gran Colombia Tours offers a tour which, according to guests on TripAdvisor, includes a comprehensive look at local coffee production and its cultural significance in Colombian society.
Another popular highlight when visiting Manizales is spending time in Eco-Park Recinto del Pensamiento. Spanish for the "Enclosure of Thought," it's an excellent spot to experience and learn about local biodiversity. Inside, wander through the Andean Cloud Forest to spy over 90 species of birds and 26 species of butterflies. You can even bring lunch and enjoy a picnic inside the park. In terms of visiting options, you can opt for a guided tour, which lasts four to five hours, or explore independently.
Planning your visit to Manizales
While there is a tiny local airport in Manizales, the closest international hub is the Matecaña International Airport in Pereira, an hour and a half away. Farther north there's the José María Cordova International Airport, in Medellín, roughly four hours away. You could also drive from Bogotá, located seven hours away. Public transportation to Manizales takes substantially longer, so the most convenient option is to rent a car from the airport upon landing.
As far as accommodations go, you can enjoy a stay at a traditional 100-year-old coffee farm at Hacienda Venecia Hotel (pictured). If lounging in a hammock overlooking the lush hillside and coffee trees sounds idyllic to you, Lodge Paraíso Verde Manizales is a dream. For a luxe boutique hotel experience, head to Atardeceres del Cafe where you'll find hotel rooms as well as eight glamping units with jaw-dropping views. There are also glamping sites and a hotel located within the Eco-Park.
Best of all, traditional Colombian fare can be found throughout Manizales. And, as anywhere, the best places to eat are where the most locals go. Let your senses guide you as you wander around, or ask a local for the best place to eat and drink. Look out for Colombian staples like sancocho (a traditional soup made with beef, chicken, or vegetables), bandeja paisa (a national dish that features a hearty mix of rice, beans, meat, plantains, and avocado), and arepas (a typical street food made of corn that's usually eaten for breakfast).