Florida's Local-Favorite Seafood Shack Hides In Jupiter With A Daily Changing Menu And Fresh Catches

Jupiter, Florida, is one of the most downright dazzling places in the Sunshine State. Sitting in northern Palm Beach County, the town boasts a population of around 62,000 and is home to some of the best beaches Florida has to offer. On top of that, the food in Jupiter ain't too shabby, either — especially for seafood lovers who consider the town an absolute haven.

And you can't talk about the seafood scene in Jupiter without bringing up Little Moir's Food Shack. Located in the Jupiter Square shopping center, right by U.S. Highway 1, the restaurant is a local gem that offers an expansive and ever-changing menu that relies on the freshest of catches. While customers can expect a diverse and delectable selection— Little Moir's has everything from blackened shrimp wraps to panko crusted fried oysters, Korean BBQ bowls, and banh mi sandwiches — the sweet potato crushed fish over salad is the restaurant's star menu item.

Once a customer is done scarfing down a delicious round (or two) of seafood, they have quite a few tasty dessert choices waiting for them. From crème brûlée cheesecake and raspberry key lime pie to coconut tres leches and good ol' chocolate cake, Little Moir's Food Shack is all about catering to a strong sweet tooth. Overall, to get the full Jupiter experience, a visit to Little Moir's Food Shack is arguably just as important as hitting up the town's gorgeous white sand beaches!