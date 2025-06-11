Florida's Local-Favorite Seafood Shack Hides In Jupiter With A Daily Changing Menu And Fresh Catches
Jupiter, Florida, is one of the most downright dazzling places in the Sunshine State. Sitting in northern Palm Beach County, the town boasts a population of around 62,000 and is home to some of the best beaches Florida has to offer. On top of that, the food in Jupiter ain't too shabby, either — especially for seafood lovers who consider the town an absolute haven.
And you can't talk about the seafood scene in Jupiter without bringing up Little Moir's Food Shack. Located in the Jupiter Square shopping center, right by U.S. Highway 1, the restaurant is a local gem that offers an expansive and ever-changing menu that relies on the freshest of catches. While customers can expect a diverse and delectable selection— Little Moir's has everything from blackened shrimp wraps to panko crusted fried oysters, Korean BBQ bowls, and banh mi sandwiches — the sweet potato crushed fish over salad is the restaurant's star menu item.
Once a customer is done scarfing down a delicious round (or two) of seafood, they have quite a few tasty dessert choices waiting for them. From crème brûlée cheesecake and raspberry key lime pie to coconut tres leches and good ol' chocolate cake, Little Moir's Food Shack is all about catering to a strong sweet tooth. Overall, to get the full Jupiter experience, a visit to Little Moir's Food Shack is arguably just as important as hitting up the town's gorgeous white sand beaches!
Customers seem to absolutely adore Little Moir's Food Shack
Little Moir's Food Shack is a local favorite and an absolute darling on websites like Tripadvisor and Yelp. Boasting nearly 2,000 reviews and 4.6-star ratings on both, tourists and residents alike have nothing but glowing praise for the establishment. "AMAZING quality food! 10/10 recommend. Perfectly seasoned and amazing flavors ... Can make a fancy night out of it but also acceptable to go casual," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "I travel to this part of Florida every May. I always start my trip with lunch at the Food Shack. It is the best lunch in Jupiter." a Tripadvisor comment reads.
The reviews on Google, which number over 2,000, go even harder with the applause. "Little Moir's Food Shack is an absolute gem for lunch! The food was incredibly fresh and packed with flavor, showcasing high-quality ingredients blended perfectly for a tantalizing taste bud experience," one customer wrote. Talk about never-ending praise!
When it comes to the food, thousands of customers appear to be in complete agreement about how incredible Little Moir's is. However, perusing through all these reviews, there seem to be two general caveats that stick out. First, don't be put off by the location (the restaurant has a hole-in-the-wall aesthetic and vibe). Second, expect a crowd. Other than that, be sure to visit with an empty stomach so you can chow down after a long day of lounging at the beach!