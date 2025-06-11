This West Coast City Earned The No. 1 Ranking For Cyclists In 2025 For Stunning Routes And Bike-Savvy Design
Are you searching for the perfect U.S. city to complement your passion for cycling? According to a 2025 study conducted by Buycycle, look no further than Portland, Oregon. The easy-going and eco-friendly city topped the rankings for its combination of stunning picturesque routes and bike-forward culture, including numerous bike lanes.
Buycycle, a leading buyer and reseller of used bikes, compiled its list using a combination of the PeopleForBikes City Ratings 2024 report and Google search volumes for each city based on cycling-related questions. Assigning destinations a SPRINT score based on various factors — including safe speeds, protected bike lanes, network connections, and more — PeopleForBikes evaluated cities nationwide. And, although its Google search volume score was lower than the No. 2 ranked city, New York City, Portland's SPRINT score was higher.
Portland's high SPRINT score is unsurprising, as the city has created an impressive bike culture that not only makes it enjoyable for cycling enthusiasts and casual riders alike, but also incredibly safe. Part of that includes 30 miles of bike boulevards, designed to accommodate and encourage cyclists and minimize traffic. These boulevards make up the majority of the city's most popular bikeways and are a significant contributor to its popularity and national recognition as a bike-friendly city. Better yet, plans are also in place to add 100 miles to the existing 30. Overall, Portland's extensive cycling network helps make it very safe for cyclists, which is a major appeal. However, it is ultimately the combination of safety and beauty — including Laurelhurst Park, one of the most beautiful on the West Coast — that truly positions Portland above the rest as a popular cycling-friendly city.
Portland has some of the most breathtaking bike routes
As an eco-friendly city with a strong commitment to sustainability, and the best city for coffee lovers, it is no surprise that Portland has some of the most naturally breathtaking scenic bike trails. One of the most popular is the Willamette River Waterfront Loop Ride, which crosses the Willamette River and offers gorgeous views of the city's skyline and multiple waterfront parks.
Another popular trail is the Springwater Corridor Trail, which might be better suited for experienced riders. The 21-mile-long trail particularly appeals to outdoor adventurers, as it crosses through forests, parks, and nature paths. One popular stop along the route is the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, home to various marshes and wetland habitats, including an impressive 175 species of birds.
For a less intense and more community-focused ride, the 7.5-mile Heart of St. John's Peninsula Ride takes riders through the heart of Portland's historic St. John's neighborhood. Cyclists can enjoy the various community parks like Cathedral Park, which offers an amazing view of the St. John's Bridge, and the many walkable boulevards and business areas. Finally, for art-loving cyclists seeking to combine their love of art with a scenic ride, the Art of Foster Ride is a perfect fit. This 5.6-mile route takes riders along various mesmerizing murals and street art within the Foster-Powell area in southeast Portland. So, if you're dreaming of the perfect city to marry a love of cycling with gorgeous natural scenery — including the best Japanese Garden outside of Japan — Portland is the place to be.