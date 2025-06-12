South Carolina's Underrated City Is The Perfect Blend Of Outdoor Adventures And Mouth-Watering Eats

Other than Myrtle Beach, South Carolina doesn't have a whole lot of hot vacation spots known to people outside of the state. However, it's also home to Florence. With a revamped downtown area, Florence has much of the same activities you'd find in a big city — like top-tier restaurants — but with far fewer crowds and traffic to contend with. For nature lovers, the city is home to plenty of parks and is surrounded by boundless forested regions, all filled with countless outdoor adventures to be had.

There is the Florence Regional Airport located within town, but if you're arriving from further abroad, your best bet is to arrive via Myrtle Beach International Airport, which is about a 90-minute drive from Florence. If you're not used to the Southeast's infamous summer combination of heat and humidity, it's recommended that you visit in either spring or fall when the climate is milder. The are a number of lodging options in Florence, but if you want to stay where most of the action is, book a stay at the centrally-located Hotel Florence, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, or the Hyatt Place Florence Downtown, both of which offer an abundance of amenities. Florence is also close to other great places to visit like Hartsville, one of the Southeast's most dynamic cities, an underrated gem with gardens and trails. So, plan your itinerary accordingly to take in tons of southern charm in one trip.

Art and culture abound in Florence. Learn about the city's rich heritage and view some captivating works of art at the Florence County Museum. Music lovers should get tickets to a show at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. Here, you can be treated to a lively performance by the Florence Symphony Orchestra, the Masterworks Choir, and South Carolina Dance Theatre.