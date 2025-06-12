South Carolina's Underrated City Is The Perfect Blend Of Outdoor Adventures And Mouth-Watering Eats
Other than Myrtle Beach, South Carolina doesn't have a whole lot of hot vacation spots known to people outside of the state. However, it's also home to Florence. With a revamped downtown area, Florence has much of the same activities you'd find in a big city — like top-tier restaurants — but with far fewer crowds and traffic to contend with. For nature lovers, the city is home to plenty of parks and is surrounded by boundless forested regions, all filled with countless outdoor adventures to be had.
There is the Florence Regional Airport located within town, but if you're arriving from further abroad, your best bet is to arrive via Myrtle Beach International Airport, which is about a 90-minute drive from Florence. If you're not used to the Southeast's infamous summer combination of heat and humidity, it's recommended that you visit in either spring or fall when the climate is milder. The are a number of lodging options in Florence, but if you want to stay where most of the action is, book a stay at the centrally-located Hotel Florence, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, or the Hyatt Place Florence Downtown, both of which offer an abundance of amenities. Florence is also close to other great places to visit like Hartsville, one of the Southeast's most dynamic cities, an underrated gem with gardens and trails. So, plan your itinerary accordingly to take in tons of southern charm in one trip.
Art and culture abound in Florence. Learn about the city's rich heritage and view some captivating works of art at the Florence County Museum. Music lovers should get tickets to a show at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. Here, you can be treated to a lively performance by the Florence Symphony Orchestra, the Masterworks Choir, and South Carolina Dance Theatre.
The great outdoors beckons at Florence
Florence may have a somewhat cosmopolitan quality, but don't let that fool you — the city has more than enough rugged features around to satisfy even the most die-hard outdoor enthusiast. Still, you may want to start off with something easy, like taking a stroll through Jeffries Creek Park, which features a half-mile loop through a wooded area and across a picturesque creek. Despite its close proximity to town, there's quite a bit of wildlife on display here, so keep an eye out for a multitude of birds and reptiles, and be sure to keep your dog on a leash. The Florence Rail Trail is still fairly easy, but considerably longer at five miles. This network of trails winds through both natural spaces as well as parts of town.
Take things up a notch at High Hill Creek Mountain Bike & Run Park. Stretching four miles, this park has beginner and intermediate trails, making it a great way to work up a good sweat. If you really want to get in touch with nature, book a stay at Swamp Fox Campground which, despite its rustic-sounding name, has a variety of amenities, such as Wi-Fi and electrical hookups. It's close to the highway and is noted for its friendly staff, so it's a convenient place to stay if you're on a long East Coast road trip. For the sports fans, there's the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex, which features batting cages, baseball fields, and football fields. Florence may have its share of things to do outside, but if you crave even more, then visit this island off Charleston's coast that's a scenic, car-free South Carolina escape for outdoor recreation.
Excellent eats in Florence
You're guaranteed a good meal in almost any town in the South, and Florence is no different. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, which is why you should make your first stop at Lula's Coffee Co. where you can choose from a wide variety of croissant and bagel breakfast sandwiches or avocado toast, as well as some amazing coffee and fruit juices to wake you up. For lunch, you can't go wrong at Top Hat Special-Teas, which was recognized as the Florence Chamber and City of Florence's Business of the Quarter in 2023. Their menu includes delectable dishes like tuna puff sandwiches, Welsh rarebit, and Old English shepherd's pie. And be sure to stick around for their Afternoon Teas, a uniquely old-world experience wherein you're served a pot of tea of your choosing, along with an array of light bites.
Class things up with a meal at Town Hall and dine on some Southern-inspired classics with an elevated touch. Send your tastebuds to heaven with pickled shrimp and butter beans, cowboy ribeye, Carolina plantation rice, fried green tomatoes, seared salmon, and more, all prepared with the freshest locally-sourced ingredients. Da Massimo Ristorante Italiano specializes in beloved Italian dishes such as stuffed rigatoni, pollo alla parmigiana, and spaghetti allo scoglio, which you can pair with one of their many wines.
However, if you're someone who likes their cooking as down-home as possible, head on down to Red Bone Alley to chow down on some Southern favorites like shrimp and grits, hamburger steak, and Nashville hot chicken. Of course, there's nothing fresher than eating fish straight from the source, if this appeals to you, check out the "Seafood capital of South Carolina," a fishing village about 75 miles southeast of Florence.