One Of The Southeast's Most Dynamic Cities Is An Underrated South Carolina Gem With Gardens And Trails
When you're in a town like Hartsville, South Carolina, nature is always the answer. You might wonder just how much green space this city has, but its lush parks, verdant paths, and blooming flowers speak for themselves. With kaleidoscopic gardens, scenic trails, and plenty of room to roam, Hartsville proves that you don't need to choose between modern comforts and the great outdoors. It's also a two-time winner of the All-America City award — an accolade bestowed by the National Civic League to "communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation to successfully address local issues."
If you are traveling from the beachy paradise of Hunting Island State Park or Bluffton, South Carolina, the drive takes around three hours. If you were checking out the striking European appearance of Charleston or Myrtle Beach's uncrowded alternative, Litchfield Beach, it's slightly shorter at about two and a half hours. Aiken, an eccentric small town, is two hours west.
As for those flying in, Florence Regional Airport is closer, but it only offers flights to and from Charlotte Douglas International Airport — the latter is the main hub and is only two hours from Hartsville. This town is welcoming enough to make you feel at home and wonderful enough to get you to stay. From its quaint streets to its expansive fields, this underrated gem deserves more love.
All paths in Hartsville lead to floral delights
Hartsville is named for Thomas Edward Hart, who established the Kalmia plantation in 1817. The property is now known as Kalmia Gardens and is run by Coker University. It was converted into a 35-acre botanical garden, featuring towering trees, rare plants, winding boardwalks, and Thomas Hart's house.
There's always something flourishing, and there are plenty of quiet trails where nature takes the lead. Spring brings a burst of pink azaleas, yellow bladderworts, and fiery orange butterfly weed. In summer, elderberries, butterfly bushes, and abelias take over. When fall arrives, black gum leaves, chrysanthemums, and persimmons paint the landscape in warm, golden hues. Even in winter, color lingers — daffodils, camellias, and honeysuckle thrive in the colder months, proving that Kalmia Gardens never really slows down.
The best way to experience the gardens is by walking the 2.3-mile path, which twists and turns through dense foliage and imposing trees. The entire route takes about 45 minutes, but time moves differently here. Every step reveals something new — a hidden sprout, a sudden burst of birdsong, or a quiet moment of stillness.
For those who prefer a set of wheels, the Hartsville Bicycle Path runs through the city while also passing by Kalmia Gardens before circling back west. The route combines paved paths, sidewalks, and street sections, so you can soak in the city views from another angle. Along the way, you'll ride past several parks, where you can take breaks and see what each has to offer.
Inhale the fresh air in Hartsville's parks
Among the several parks that the Hartsville Bicycle Path passes through is Byerly Park. Whether you're looking to relax or get active, this 93-acre park has something for everyone. It boasts fields and courts for playing soccer, tennis, football, softball, and volleyball. You can get in a workout on the walking trail or challenge yourself on the Terrence J. Herrington Track. Those looking for a family-friendly experience can make their way to the playground, which features adaptive equipment. Don't forget about your four-legged friends either — Byerly Bark Dog Park is the ideal place to run around with your furry companions.
Meanwhile, in downtown Hartsville, Burry Park provides a calmer environment. It is just steps away from shops and restaurants, but if you're looking to recharge, this is where you need to go. Take a turn on the playground or find a peaceful corner to sit on the expansive lawn.
And then there's Lawton Park, a charming 3.5-acre space with a rich past and abundant natural beauty. With its picnic areas, playgrounds, and tennis courts, this public park is a great place to spend a leisurely afternoon. Lawton Park is part of a national historic district, with buildings dating back to the 1930s, including a restored pavilion. There is even access to Prestwood Lake and kayak and canoe rentals to boot.
More fun activities await in Hartsville
When you've trekked all the trails and explored every park and garden, there are still a few more must-dos in Hartsville. Swing by the Hartsville Museum, which exhibits local history and art, from hand-printed fabrics to silver stamping and intricate quilts. The sculpture courtyard outside is also a part of the museum, where you'll come across an eclectic mix of artwork. Admission is free, so there's no reason not to check it out.
Neptune Island Waterpark is where to go to switch gears and have some fun. There are slides that range from easygoing to high-speed thrills, a wave pool perfect for body surfing, and a lazy river that lets you float the day away. It's ideal for spending the day with family or unleashing your inner child with your best friends — the waterpark adds a refreshing break to any Hartsville visit.
Before wrapping up the trip, head to the Coker Experimental Farms National Historic Landmark. The estate was once home to groundbreaking seed development, which fundamentally changed Southern farming. Exhibits about this research and the Coker family are displayed in a replica dairy barn.
As dynamic as Hartsville is, it's easy to miss the coastal life. So, when the ocean calls your name, head to Beaufort, dubbed "America's happiest seaside town," which brims with history and romance. Make a South Carolina road trip out of it and drive from Hartsville for four hours and 20 minutes.