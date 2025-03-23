One Of The Southeast's Most Dynamic Cities Is An Underrated South Carolina Gem With Gardens And Trails

Hartsville is named for Thomas Edward Hart, who established the Kalmia plantation in 1817. The property is now known as Kalmia Gardens and is run by Coker University. It was converted into a 35-acre botanical garden, featuring towering trees, rare plants, winding boardwalks, and Thomas Hart's house.

There's always something flourishing, and there are plenty of quiet trails where nature takes the lead. Spring brings a burst of pink azaleas, yellow bladderworts, and fiery orange butterfly weed. In summer, elderberries, butterfly bushes, and abelias take over. When fall arrives, black gum leaves, chrysanthemums, and persimmons paint the landscape in warm, golden hues. Even in winter, color lingers — daffodils, camellias, and honeysuckle thrive in the colder months, proving that Kalmia Gardens never really slows down.

The best way to experience the gardens is by walking the 2.3-mile path, which twists and turns through dense foliage and imposing trees. The entire route takes about 45 minutes, but time moves differently here. Every step reveals something new — a hidden sprout, a sudden burst of birdsong, or a quiet moment of stillness.

For those who prefer a set of wheels, the Hartsville Bicycle Path runs through the city while also passing by Kalmia Gardens before circling back west. The route combines paved paths, sidewalks, and street sections, so you can soak in the city views from another angle. Along the way, you'll ride past several parks, where you can take breaks and see what each has to offer.