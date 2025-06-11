A Charming Lakeside Lodge In Canada's Yukon Wilds Is A Paradise For Anglers And Adventurers

While Dalton Trail Lodge is a true adventure lodge, it really shines when it comes to the fishing it offers visitors. Here, both fly fishers and traditional gear anglers can tie into world class lake trout, massive northern pike and plus-sized grayling. What's more, with a guide, they can fish the wild waters of Mush Lake and Bates Lake in Kluane National Park, where other anglers rarely venture. It's a two-hour drive from the lodge to the Mush Lake put-in, where the lodge stores a boat. From Mush Lake, anglers will fish the inlets and outlets, and then move to a portage, where they'll hop into a canoe and float down a short river channel to Bates Lake. The target fish in these two remote lakes is lake trout, a native char. In the short river channel between the two lakes is a robust population of Arctic grayling that will rise to dry flies. Watching a grayling take a dry fly floating on the water's surface is one of the biggest thrills in all of fishing.

On the waters of Dezadeash Lake, where the lodge is situated, anglers can actually take a boat out on their own on calmer days, and they can motor across the lake to it's outlet at Six Mile, which is really the Dezadeash River, where the fishing can be almost non-stop at certain times of the year. Connecting with the wild, be it through fishing or observing the Yukon landscape (which is also where travelers will find the "the world's smallest desert" in an unexpected destination), is what the Yukon is all about. Anglers and adventurers need to put the Yukon on their bucket lists. They won't regret it.