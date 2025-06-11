Situated Between Tokyo And Osaka Is A Hidden Japanese City With Incredible Temples And Castles

There's an overlooked city in Japan that is a quintessential visit for anyone who loves Japanese culture and history. It contains a historic castle, is the hometown of a legendary shogun, is a great destination for cherry blossoms, the origin of a distinct style of miso, and host to vibrant festivals. Okazaki is an under-the-radar city, situated between the populous metropolises of Tokyo and Osaka, that is often passed over by international travelers in pursuit of flashier spots. However, Japan can get a little pricey in major cities like Tokyo, so heading out of the city to explore will help make things more affordable in addition to beating the crowds. And Okazaki is a hidden gem worthy of its own stop.

Okazaki — often referred to as Okazaki City or Okazaki Aichi to differentiate it from the Okazaki neighborhood in Kyoto – is known for its important placement along the historic Tokaido Road, a 320-mile, well-maintained throughway of ancient Japan which connected important regions. The city is historic, yet brims with vibrant modernity and is centrally located in Aichi Prefecture on Japan's largest island. It's also a short jaunt away from Nagoya, Japan's fourth-largest city that is bustling with things to do.

Okazaki is a bit off the beaten path and harder to reach, as the Shinkansen, or high-speed train, bypasses it. So, when traveling from larger hubs like Kyoto, you'll need to transfer to smaller commuter trains to get to Okazaki, and the trip will take about two hours. From Tokyo it's about three and a half hours to Okazaki. From Osaka, you can take the Shinkansen to Nagoya station, then exit and walk a few minutes to the Meitetsu Nagoya Station to get the express train to Higashi-Okazaki Station. While most major international flights will probably land in Tokyo, Kyoto, or Osaka, the nearest airport is technically Nagoya, which is only a little over 30 miles away.