Rick Steves Calls This 'Impeccably Preserved' Medieval City The One Must-See In France's Brittany Region
Nestled in the scenic coastal region of northwest France lies a preserved medieval town filled with original 13th-century buildings, cobblestone streets, and enough charm to fill up an entire day. Dinan, France, is a city in the Brittany region and the perfect place to spend a day or two if you want to soak up some rich history and see why travel guru Rick Steves calls it a must-see. It is easy to get to from other French destinations: three hours by train from Paris, and an hour and a half away by train or two hours by bus from Rennes, the capital of Brittany. It's also only an hour and a half away by car from Brittany's artsy seaside resort town Perros-Guirec, and you can also take a three-hour river cruise on the Rance to Dinan if you're visiting Saint Malo.
"Dinan isn't about museums, castles, or other must-sees," Steves wrote on his website. "The attraction is the town itself, impeccably preserved after escaping the bombs of World War II." Walk through Dinan and spend some time by the beautiful riverfront, and you'll feel like you're back in the 1200s, entering the same buildings as people did centuries ago.
Time travel in Dinan and experience Brittany's unique culture
Brittany's mixed history gives Dinan a blend of cultures. The land was originally controlled by the Celts before France took control of it, creating a unique Breton culture that the locals take pride in even to this day. As you wander the cobblestone streets, you'll hear Celtic music fill the air and people speaking Breton, a Celtic language exclusive to the region.
Though France has many medieval towns, Dinan's original buildings set it apart from others. Its half-timbered houses in the historical district, or Centre Historique, were once storefronts where weavers and tanners lived and worked, and are still used today for shops. Now, you can find bookstores, bakeries, antique shops, bars, and restaurants lining the fairytale streets. "The architecture is excellent and has such character. Many of the building have a heavy lean, giving the area even more charm. The smaller streets are populated with restaurants and more artisanal type of shops. A great little visit," said happy Tripadvisor reviewer @MichaelMc777. For a bite to eat, Rick Steves recommends one food in particular. "Since galettes (savory crêpes) are the specialty, crêperies are a nice, inexpensive choice — and available on every corner. Be daring and try the crêpes with scallops and cream, or go for the egg-and-cheese crêpes," he wrote.
Every two years, the town hosts a weekend-long medieval festival called Fête des Remparts that draws 130,000 visitors. There are jousting tournaments, a parade, and plenty to eat to make you feel like you, too, are in the medieval times. Most of the celebration is free, with some paid events here and there. It's also kid-friendly and dog-friendly, so you can bring the entire family to experience this fun weekend. It's a great way to interact with people, which Steves says is an essential part of any trip to Europe.
With plenty of historical buildings, there is a ton to explore in Dinan
Dinan's incredibly well-preserved historic buildings and streets will easily fill an afternoon and set it apart from other underrated, medieval gems in Europe. From walking along the city's famous walls to exploring a castle, it's easy to pretend you're in a fairytale. The Château de Dinan is the city's castle that dates back to the 14th century. On a tour, you can see medieval-style furniture, try on a knight's uniform, and see a reenactment of a murder trial. You'll be able to see the towers that surround the castle, too, like the Artillery and Ducal towers, and get panoramic views of the town. The tour lasts about an hour and a half, and be sure to wear sneakers, as you'll be climbing steps and walking around the castle grounds. The experience costs €8 at the time of writing for adults and €5 for discounted groups (including people under 18, students, and visitors with disabilities). Children under 6 years old enter for free.
Other highlights of the town include Jerzual Street, the port of Dinan, the clock tower, and the Basilique St. Sauveur. You can eat lunch by the river as you take in the town's natural beauty, tour the basilica that has been built over centuries but never finished, stroll down the narrow streets and see what charming restaurants you find spontaneously, and discover why Rick Steves calls Dinan a must-see if you're coming to Brittany.