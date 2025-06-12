Rick Steves Calls This 'Impeccably Preserved' Medieval City The One Must-See In France's Brittany Region

Brittany's mixed history gives Dinan a blend of cultures. The land was originally controlled by the Celts before France took control of it, creating a unique Breton culture that the locals take pride in even to this day. As you wander the cobblestone streets, you'll hear Celtic music fill the air and people speaking Breton, a Celtic language exclusive to the region.

Though France has many medieval towns, Dinan's original buildings set it apart from others. Its half-timbered houses in the historical district, or Centre Historique, were once storefronts where weavers and tanners lived and worked, and are still used today for shops. Now, you can find bookstores, bakeries, antique shops, bars, and restaurants lining the fairytale streets. "The architecture is excellent and has such character. Many of the building have a heavy lean, giving the area even more charm. The smaller streets are populated with restaurants and more artisanal type of shops. A great little visit," said happy Tripadvisor reviewer @MichaelMc777. For a bite to eat, Rick Steves recommends one food in particular. "Since galettes (savory crêpes) are the specialty, crêperies are a nice, inexpensive choice — and available on every corner. Be daring and try the crêpes with scallops and cream, or go for the egg-and-cheese crêpes," he wrote.

Every two years, the town hosts a weekend-long medieval festival called Fête des Remparts that draws 130,000 visitors. There are jousting tournaments, a parade, and plenty to eat to make you feel like you, too, are in the medieval times. Most of the celebration is free, with some paid events here and there. It's also kid-friendly and dog-friendly, so you can bring the entire family to experience this fun weekend. It's a great way to interact with people, which Steves says is an essential part of any trip to Europe.