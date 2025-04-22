France's Artsy Seaside Resort Town Surrounded By Pink Granite Cliffs Is Full Of Laidback Sandy Beaches

Why is it that the south of France always gets the most attention? Don't get us wrong — Sanary-sur-Mer's authentic charm and panoramic coastal views are to die for. The same goes for Sète, which is considered the Venice of the area. But if the French Riviera and the capital, Paris, are the only two places you've visited in the country, you're missing out big time. Trade the Mediterranean Sea for the Atlantic Ocean in the northwest, and you have a whole other side of France to explore. From the fairytale vibes of Mont St. Michel to the towering walls of Saint-Malo, it's just the tip of the iceberg. One of these underrated destinations is an artsy seaside town boasting rocky headlands, pristine beaches, and lavish resorts — welcome to Perros-Guirec, tucked away in Côtes-d'Armor of the Brittany region.

A fishing village back in the day, Perros-Guirec is where pink granite formations dot the shoreline, seven islands guard the town, and international tourists en mass are yet to discover it. This by no means implies that Perros-Guirec is rustic and rural. As the heart of the Pink Granite Coast, this town oozes quiet luxury. You wake up in a fancy hotel, walk to the sandy beach, and go on a boat trip to nearby islands.

Perros-Guirec is 5.5 hours away from Paris by car, so it's best to take a three-hour direct train ride. It's relatively cheaper than flying into Brest Bretagne Airport — the closest to the resort town — and taking a cab from there. Train tickets from Paris can cost around $110, whereas a taxi ride from the airport starts at $210 and only goes up. Whatever you do, don't forget to learn the five essential phrases before your trip to France that Rick Steves recommends for a better travel experience.