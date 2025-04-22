France's Artsy Seaside Resort Town Surrounded By Pink Granite Cliffs Is Full Of Laidback Sandy Beaches
Why is it that the south of France always gets the most attention? Don't get us wrong — Sanary-sur-Mer's authentic charm and panoramic coastal views are to die for. The same goes for Sète, which is considered the Venice of the area. But if the French Riviera and the capital, Paris, are the only two places you've visited in the country, you're missing out big time. Trade the Mediterranean Sea for the Atlantic Ocean in the northwest, and you have a whole other side of France to explore. From the fairytale vibes of Mont St. Michel to the towering walls of Saint-Malo, it's just the tip of the iceberg. One of these underrated destinations is an artsy seaside town boasting rocky headlands, pristine beaches, and lavish resorts — welcome to Perros-Guirec, tucked away in Côtes-d'Armor of the Brittany region.
A fishing village back in the day, Perros-Guirec is where pink granite formations dot the shoreline, seven islands guard the town, and international tourists en mass are yet to discover it. This by no means implies that Perros-Guirec is rustic and rural. As the heart of the Pink Granite Coast, this town oozes quiet luxury. You wake up in a fancy hotel, walk to the sandy beach, and go on a boat trip to nearby islands.
Perros-Guirec is 5.5 hours away from Paris by car, so it's best to take a three-hour direct train ride. It's relatively cheaper than flying into Brest Bretagne Airport — the closest to the resort town — and taking a cab from there. Train tickets from Paris can cost around $110, whereas a taxi ride from the airport starts at $210 and only goes up. Whatever you do, don't forget to learn the five essential phrases before your trip to France that Rick Steves recommends for a better travel experience.
Where to stay in Perros-Guirec
Every stay can feel like a getaway when you check into the best hotels and resorts in Perros-Guirec. All initial Google search results will take you to Grand Hôtel Perros-Guirec. The price per night is anywhere between $175 and $335, depending on when you book. The epitome of a high-end vacation, this oceanfront hotel features rooms where you can have breakfast on the terrace, take a bath with beach views, and have the best sleep of your life. When you're not relaxing in your room, you're getting a massage at the spa or sweating it out in the sauna.
Best Western Les Bains de Perros-Guirec Hotel et Spa is also first-rate, with traditional rooms, private apartments, an open-bar lobby, and a rejuvenating spa. Expect to pay around $230 per night in the high season — the price can be down to $150 during the off-season. For a more therapeutic experience, book a room at the Roz Marine Thalasso Resort. Wellness is a big part of the boutique hotel — take advantage of the facilities and soak in the saltwater pools, undergo a full-body cryotherapy session, and get a good, old-fashioned massage. One night at this resort will set you back at least $460, but it just might be worth every penny.
The iconic Hotel Castel Beau Site stands out with its historic elegance. From family suites to deluxe rooms, this is where you'll enjoy a retreat in style. If you're lucky, you'll be paying $170 for a night here — otherwise, it can cost up to $440. Glamping is also an option in Perros-Guirec — Le Ranolien is a wonderful place for both pitching a tent and sleeping in a mobile home. Don't worry about roughing it out, though; there's an onsite water park and spa.
Immaculate beaches and notable landmarks abound
You can admire Perros-Guirec's rose-colored bluffs up close by hitting the local beaches. Trestraou Beach is a popular spot lined with quaint villas overlooking the water. Whether you stroll along the boardwalk, try sea kayaking with your significant other, or go on a group sailing excursion, this beach is the beating heart of the town. You'll find plenty of bars and restaurants in this neighborhood, so make sure to toast to your coastal getaway as the sun dips into the horizon. Check out Trestrignel Beach too — it's relatively smaller but just as scenic and rarely crowded. As you marvel at the rugged landscape from the shore, head toward the end of the bluffs to reach Pointe du Château, with striking vistas of Sept-Îles, the town's seven islands.
For hikes that always end with a reward, Parc de la Bastille is a magnificent area. This spot exposes you to craggy woodlands while spectacular panoramas of Saint Guirec Beach and Château de Costaérès follow you along the way. From the park, walk in the direction of the sandy cove and toward Perros-Guirec's legendary granite lighthouse: Phare de Men Ruz. The 50-foot structure doesn't offer tours, but that doesn't mean you should skip it altogether. Aim to arrive at this landmark during the golden hour, and the pink hues turn into fiery reds — bring your camera with you to snap away.
There are certain myths about France that aren't exactly rooted in reality, like Paris being the only worthwhile destination. With more than 213,000 square miles of mountains, vineyards, and coastal escapes, you can't compress the entire country into one city. Roam its secret medieval towns, visit its oldest and second-largest city of Marseille, and immerse yourself in the culture without being restricted to its capital.