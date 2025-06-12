A Georgia City Near Atlanta Has Upscale Retail, A Lively Park, Festivals, Swim Spots, And Suburb Charm

If you've ever visited the greater Atlanta metro area, you know that there are tons of hip cities, hidden gems, and fabulous nature spots. For example, you can explore a serene bamboo forest that looks like another country in the Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area. But if you follow the river as it snakes east, you'll run into a city that has a little bit of everything: upscale shopping, outdoor activities, live events, and a little suburban charm. The city is called Peachtree Corners, and it's well worth a visit if you're ever in the area.

Located about 20 minutes north of Lilburn, an underrated Georgia city with a hip and happening downtown, Peachtree Corners is the largest city in Gwinnett County. It's also one of the most chic, especially when talking about the Peachtree Corners Town Center. Beyond the mixed-use space, this city is also remarkable for bordering the Chattahoochee River, allowing access for residents and visitors to swim and play, especially as the weather gets hot.

If you're looking for a fun and lively getaway that's close to major attractions and amenities, Peachtree Corners should be on your travel list.