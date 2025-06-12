A Georgia City Near Atlanta Has Upscale Retail, A Lively Park, Festivals, Swim Spots, And Suburb Charm
If you've ever visited the greater Atlanta metro area, you know that there are tons of hip cities, hidden gems, and fabulous nature spots. For example, you can explore a serene bamboo forest that looks like another country in the Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area. But if you follow the river as it snakes east, you'll run into a city that has a little bit of everything: upscale shopping, outdoor activities, live events, and a little suburban charm. The city is called Peachtree Corners, and it's well worth a visit if you're ever in the area.
Located about 20 minutes north of Lilburn, an underrated Georgia city with a hip and happening downtown, Peachtree Corners is the largest city in Gwinnett County. It's also one of the most chic, especially when talking about the Peachtree Corners Town Center. Beyond the mixed-use space, this city is also remarkable for bordering the Chattahoochee River, allowing access for residents and visitors to swim and play, especially as the weather gets hot.
If you're looking for a fun and lively getaway that's close to major attractions and amenities, Peachtree Corners should be on your travel list.
Getting to know Peachtree Corners, Georgia
Much like Georgia's other one-of-a-kind city bearing the Peachtree name, Peachtree Corners didn't exist until relatively recently. The area used to be fertile farmland until a man named Paul Duke decided to start designing a planned community in 1967. However, while the first part of the city was developed in 1979, Peachtree Corners itself wouldn't be officially incorporated until 2011. Despite taking decades to become a reality, Peachtree Corners is the most populated city in the county and continues to grow and develop.
The crown jewel of the city is the Town Center, located at the corner of Peachtree Corners Circle and Medlock Bridge Road. This area contains everything you need for a night out on the town, including shops, restaurants, and live events. The Town Green Park is a fabulous space for concerts, movies, and various holiday festivals throughout the year, such as December's Holiday Glow. There is a packed calendar available through the city's official site, so be sure to use it to help you pick the right time to visit.
Although the Town Center has upscale retail shops, the Forum Shopping Mall across Peachtree Parkway has many more options for clothing, beauty products, home decor, and more. Plus, because shopping can work up an appetite, there are tons of fantastic restaurants available. Some highlights include Uncle Jack's Meat House and H&W Steakhouse for meat lovers, Playa Bowls for the health-conscious, and Nando's or Mojitos for those who want more Latin flavors with their meals.
Planning a visit to Peachtree Corners
Thankfully, Peachtree Corners is just about 30 minutes north of the Atlanta Airport, making it super convenient for travelers from any corner of the globe. As a relatively upscale city, you can find big chain hotels easily to accommodate you and any other guests.
Outside of the Town Center, Peachtree Corners is a very suburban neighborhood with rows of incredible houses and walkable streets. Because it was a planned community, everything feels neat and organized, especially when compared to older parts of Atlanta. But, because it's all spread out, you'll need a car to get around.
If you want to take advantage of the Chattahoochee River, there are several spots where you can dip your toes and enjoy the water. The first is the Medlock Bridge Access Point on the east side of town. Next, there's Jones Bridge Park on the north side of town, and finally, you can get to the river from Holcomb Bridge Park on the western edge of the city. If you want more open space and campsites, visit Simpsonwood Park, which spans over 220 acres.