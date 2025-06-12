The Unexpected Bathing Suit Rule All Men Have To Follow When Swimming In France

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When packing for an international trip, it's important to consider a country's dress code, and if you're heading to France this summer, there are some swimwear rules that those who wear swim trunks should know about. It's not an issue if you're heading to the beach somewhere like France's colorful seaside village of Leucate or most other places with sand and surf. However, if you plan on hitting the public pool, a hotel pool, campgrounds with pools, or water parks, know that men are not allowed to wear loose shorts or swim trunks. Instead, you have to wear something tight-fitting, like a Speedo. Before you go online and cancel your trip because you don't want to wear something that barely covers your ... um ... assets, there is another option, we promise. You don't have to be haunted by your vacation pics forever.

The reason loose bathing suits on men aren't allowed in public pools in France has to do with hygiene, as odd as that might sound. This comes from a 1903 French law, and while there has been some effort to change, it still stands at the time of this writing. The idea is that loose swim trunks are often worn outside of the pool as shorts, where they may pick up dirt and dust that can be brought into the pool with you. There is also the possibility of cotton fibers getting into the pool, which means that you usually can't wear a t-shirt either.