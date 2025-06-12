The Unexpected Bathing Suit Rule All Men Have To Follow When Swimming In France
When packing for an international trip, it's important to consider a country's dress code, and if you're heading to France this summer, there are some swimwear rules that those who wear swim trunks should know about. It's not an issue if you're heading to the beach somewhere like France's colorful seaside village of Leucate or most other places with sand and surf. However, if you plan on hitting the public pool, a hotel pool, campgrounds with pools, or water parks, know that men are not allowed to wear loose shorts or swim trunks. Instead, you have to wear something tight-fitting, like a Speedo. Before you go online and cancel your trip because you don't want to wear something that barely covers your ... um ... assets, there is another option, we promise. You don't have to be haunted by your vacation pics forever.
The reason loose bathing suits on men aren't allowed in public pools in France has to do with hygiene, as odd as that might sound. This comes from a 1903 French law, and while there has been some effort to change, it still stands at the time of this writing. The idea is that loose swim trunks are often worn outside of the pool as shorts, where they may pick up dirt and dust that can be brought into the pool with you. There is also the possibility of cotton fibers getting into the pool, which means that you usually can't wear a t-shirt either.
What to wear beyond a Speedo in public pools in France, and other swimwear rules
Another reason for the loose-fitting swimsuit and cotton rule is that these materials absorb and spill a lot of water onto the ground around the pool, making it slippery. Before you decide to give up on swimming in France entirely, a Speedo (known as a slip de bain in French) isn't your only option. You can get something called jammers, which are like shorts but tight to the body, like the 361 Degrees Swim Jammers for Men. They're still snug and made of typical swimsuit fabric, but they're not quite as revealing as Speedo-style bikini bottoms. You may also want to get a swim cap, as they're mandatory in a number of pools. You can try something like the unisex Firesara Fabric Swim Cap.
While there are some places where these rules won't be enforced, you don't want to take the risk, particularly if you have kids along who are going to be disappointed by a promised pool excursion ending before it begins. Your best bet is to contact the establishment where you plan to swim and ask about their rules beforehand. In addition, you should know that, for women, burkinis have been disallowed by the French government. You may also want to look at the color of the swimsuit you choose (particularly for children) because bright colors are easier to see underwater than blue and purple shades, which can help keep you and your kids safe.