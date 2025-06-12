Cascading Waterfalls Thrive In New York's Secret State Park With Cliffs, A Deep Gorge, And A Calm Swim Spot

When in New York, definitely go chasing waterfalls because the Empire State is teeming with them. Upstate alone is home to High Falls, one of New York's tallest waterfalls, as well as the two-tiered Kaaterskill Falls, one of America's oldest tourist attractions. But if you ever find yourself in the western nook of the state, be sure to make a pit stop at Stony Brook State Park. Hidden in the Finger Lakes area, this off-the-beaten-path bit of wilderness has far more to see than just its beautiful cascading waterfalls. Spanning almost 600 acres, hilly woodlands and a deep gorge flanked by rugged cliffs and striking rock formations make this patch of New York wilds well worth the visit. Oh, and did we mention it even has a stream-fed swimming pool?

Lying just a couple of miles south of the small town of Dansville, Stony Brook may be remote, but it's still really easy to get to. Located right off Route 36, the park is within driving distance of several major cities, including Buffalo, which is 1.5 hours away. You'll also find Rochester about an hour north. If you're coming in from way out of town, you'll likely want to fly into the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, one of America's best small airports on the East Coast. There are a few lodging options in Dansville, including the Logan's Inn and Dansville Inn, but more accommodations can be found in the neighboring towns, such as Mount Morris and North Hornell.