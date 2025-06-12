Cascading Waterfalls Thrive In New York's Secret State Park With Cliffs, A Deep Gorge, And A Calm Swim Spot
When in New York, definitely go chasing waterfalls because the Empire State is teeming with them. Upstate alone is home to High Falls, one of New York's tallest waterfalls, as well as the two-tiered Kaaterskill Falls, one of America's oldest tourist attractions. But if you ever find yourself in the western nook of the state, be sure to make a pit stop at Stony Brook State Park. Hidden in the Finger Lakes area, this off-the-beaten-path bit of wilderness has far more to see than just its beautiful cascading waterfalls. Spanning almost 600 acres, hilly woodlands and a deep gorge flanked by rugged cliffs and striking rock formations make this patch of New York wilds well worth the visit. Oh, and did we mention it even has a stream-fed swimming pool?
Lying just a couple of miles south of the small town of Dansville, Stony Brook may be remote, but it's still really easy to get to. Located right off Route 36, the park is within driving distance of several major cities, including Buffalo, which is 1.5 hours away. You'll also find Rochester about an hour north. If you're coming in from way out of town, you'll likely want to fly into the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, one of America's best small airports on the East Coast. There are a few lodging options in Dansville, including the Logan's Inn and Dansville Inn, but more accommodations can be found in the neighboring towns, such as Mount Morris and North Hornell.
Chase waterfalls in Stony Brook State Park
You'll want to have your camera ready because there are several Instagrammable waterfalls in Stony Brook State Park. In addition to a handful of smaller falls, there are three large cascading stunners to see: the 40-foot Lower Falls, the 20-foot Middle Falls, and the 45-foot Upper Falls. To see the rushing waters, head out on the 1.5-mile Gorge Trail Loop, which is moderately challenging but still the far easier and more scenic route. "The Gorge Trail takes you right along the water and the falls," one hiker shared on Tripadvisor. "The walls of the ravine are a bit delicate, so with heavy storms, there are little rock slides that occur ... Lots of stairs but pretty easy walking on the trails."
If you're feeling up for a more strenuous walk in the woods, two other hiking paths will take you through the park: the 1.5-mile East Rim Trail and the West Rim Trail, which is just shy of a mile long. As previously mentioned, you will encounter plenty of stairs, so be sure to wear the proper hiking shoes. You can access the hiking trails by way of the North Entrance, which has a picnic area with tables and grills, restrooms, and a playground for the youngsters. And don't forget to bring your swimsuits because the park also has a stream-fed swimming pool, as well as a 2-foot deep wading area if you just want to wet your feet. There are also plenty of campsites — 88 to be exact — and cozy cabins if you want to hunker down and brave the wilds for a night. These can be reserved online and are scattered near the South Entrance.
Things to know before you go to Stony Brook State Park
You can roam this rugged state park by shelling out a small parking fee of $9 ($35 for buses), at the time of writing. And if you're planning on camping, the nightly rates currently start at $17 for the campsites and $45.50 for the cabins, the latter of which requires a three-night booking minimum in order to stay.
Stony Brook is open from dawn to dusk throughout much of the year. Just steer clear during the winter months, when most of the park, including the hiking trails, is shuttered until the following spring. Hours for the swimming pool also vary by the season, as does when the pool opens and closes. In 2025, swimming season starts on June 28 and runs through September 1, during which time the pool can be accessed from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., weather permitting. If you're keen on making a splash, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation recommends contacting the park office ahead of time to confirm the current swim conditions before you make the trip out.
It's important to note that swimming or wading in the water-filled gorge is off-limits, not to mention very dangerous because of the potential for strong undercurrents, floating debris, and slippery rocks. Like most natural areas, there's also the possibility of spotty cell reception, so download the online trail map before you go. While you're there, be sure to be mindful of the natural area: Always respect (and keep a safe distance from) any wildlife and leave everything the way you found it.