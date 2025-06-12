Delta Is Elevating Its Business Class In-Flight Comfort With A Luxe Designer Touch You Might Not Expect

Delta One Business Class was designed with comfort in mind. Mauricio Parise, Delta's V.P. of brand experience, says on the airline's website, "We want you to savor your time in the air, which is why we are intentional about each detail of the customer experience to create a sense of home in every space." That attention to detail in design is one of the main reasons many seasoned travelers consider Delta One as the best business class offering in the U.S. In addition to amenity kits filled with beauty products, toiletries, socks, and a pen, Delta's partnership with Missoni includes new comfortable duvets with a stylish zigzag design, complementing the airline's navy blue theme. For overnight flights over 12 hours long, Delta is also incorporating memory foam mattress pads and a variety of pillows to help customers get quality rest.

When considering whether Delta's business class is worth the upcharge, there are a few things you should keep in mind. If you're flying long-haul (especially internationally) and sleep is of importance, there's really no substitute for those lie-back seats. Even the best, most high-tech travel pillows pale in comparison. Sometimes, with a little luck and research, business class can be more affordable than premium economy. You kind of just need to know where to look. Signing up for a Delta Skymiles credit card and upgrading with miles is another way to score Delta One without completely breaking the bank. Or if you have a travel card like Chase Sapphire, you can redeem your travel credit card miles for a seat in a better class as well.

Bottom line: Delta One was already a solid upgrade for those looking for comfort, and now with Missoni in the mix, it's a stylish one, too.