The 'Home Of The Blues' Is A Wildly Underrated Mississippi City With Year-Round Live Music Performances

"I think the blues will always be around. People need it," guitar legend Johnny Winter famously said. And his words couldn't be more true than in Mississippi. Blues music has been passed down through generations — steeped in African American culture and history — and still runs through the veins of those who keep its sound alive. Clarksdale, located 75 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee, shows us how it's done. Known as "The Home of the Blues" and the site of a unique country inn steeped in Southern charm, this underrated city honors its heritage through live music concerts and more than 12 annual festivals.

The Juke Joint Festival is a well-known festival to attend in April. With live shows and street performances by both local established artists and emerging stars, the city comes alive, turning into a dynamic destination rich in history and culture. Another awaited festival is the Sunflower River Blues & Gospel Festival — the life of the party. Held in August, this three-day festival has gained international recognition by hosting both national and international talents, becoming a hotspot for blues enthusiasts and journalists alike.

The Ground Zero Blues Club, co-owned by actor Morgan Freeman, is a popular destination among blues lovers. It will surely raise your spirits and give you chills with outstanding live performances by local bands, paired with typical Southern food. Set inside a warehouse, the club has walls covered in old concert posters and graffiti, with flags or festive lights hanging from the ceiling, creating a welcoming atmosphere reminiscent of America's oldest juke joint.