The 'Home Of The Blues' Is A Wildly Underrated Mississippi City With Year-Round Live Music Performances
"I think the blues will always be around. People need it," guitar legend Johnny Winter famously said. And his words couldn't be more true than in Mississippi. Blues music has been passed down through generations — steeped in African American culture and history — and still runs through the veins of those who keep its sound alive. Clarksdale, located 75 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee, shows us how it's done. Known as "The Home of the Blues" and the site of a unique country inn steeped in Southern charm, this underrated city honors its heritage through live music concerts and more than 12 annual festivals.
The Juke Joint Festival is a well-known festival to attend in April. With live shows and street performances by both local established artists and emerging stars, the city comes alive, turning into a dynamic destination rich in history and culture. Another awaited festival is the Sunflower River Blues & Gospel Festival — the life of the party. Held in August, this three-day festival has gained international recognition by hosting both national and international talents, becoming a hotspot for blues enthusiasts and journalists alike.
The Ground Zero Blues Club, co-owned by actor Morgan Freeman, is a popular destination among blues lovers. It will surely raise your spirits and give you chills with outstanding live performances by local bands, paired with typical Southern food. Set inside a warehouse, the club has walls covered in old concert posters and graffiti, with flags or festive lights hanging from the ceiling, creating a welcoming atmosphere reminiscent of America's oldest juke joint.
How to spend a day in Clarksdale
In Clarksdale, the night's loud and vivid atmosphere gives way to a calm, slow-paced town by day. You can enjoy this walkable city either on your own or with a guide who will share little-known facts along the way. The Arts and Culture District remains quiet during the day, allowing you to stroll past abandoned railway tracks and tranquil corners, admiring blues-themed murals and street art.
You can create your own path to follow along the Mississippi Blues Trail, a series of sites honoring people and places that left a mark on the city through their legacy. Along the Blues Highway, one of the most scenic road trips in America, an unmissable stop is the Crossroads. Legend has it that musician Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil in exchange for music talent, and today, you can see an installation of three guitars marking where the alleged event took place. For an immersive cultural experience, visit the Delta Blues Museum, Mississippi's most historic music museum. This exhibition shows a collection of items celebrating blues music, such as musical instruments, photos, recordings, and tributes to legends like B.B. King and Muddy Waters. For something a little different, Carnegie Public Library Archeology Collection is a cultural center that houses archaeological finds from Mississippi, aiming to educate both visitors and locals while preserving the region's history.
When nature calls, go beyond Clarksdale's historic streets and join a guided canoe or kayak trip along the Sunflower River and the lower Mississippi River. Take a break at Soldiers Field for a picnic, a round of golf, or a stroll through the park.
Food, shopping, and accommodations in Clarksdale
When your stomach starts grumbling, you'll find no shortage of food options in Clarksdale. Serving up local fried fare, Yazoo Pass has gained the title of one of the best restaurants in town, thanks to its great food and customer service, according to some online reviewers. With its intimate dining atmosphere, Abe's is popular among locals for its barbecue cuisine. For some of the best tamales outside of Latin America, head to Hicks Tamales and BBQ, which has been serving Delta hot tamales for over 50 years.
If you are in the mood for some shop-hopping, don't miss Cat Head. Nicknamed "Mississippi's Blue Store," the shop blends components of an art gallery, a souvenir shop, and a live music venue — all in one space. Against the Grain is a small store owned by local independent artist Bryan Weems, where visitors can view his pyrography artwork and sign up for art lessons. If you're on a hunt for souvenirs, look no further than Magpie Gift and Art, where you can browse local artwork.
The best way to reach Clarksdale is by driving from Memphis, which takes around an hour and a half. Memphis International Airport offers flights from both the East and West coasts, making it a well-connected travel hub. Regarding accommodations, Hampton Inn Clarksdale is a reliable choice, but if you're searching for something alternative, consider The Travelers Hotel, once an overnight lodging for railroad workers now transformed into a creative hotel. Nature lovers will appreciate the Moon Lake houses, where guests can surrender to the lake's tranquility while listening to some blues music.