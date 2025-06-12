One Of Phoenix's Most Underrated Neighborhoods Has Upscale Living And Close Access To Arizona's Great Outdoors

Ringed by breathtaking mountain views, the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa is one of the best hotels in Phoenix for luxury-seeking tourists. A $100 million renovation at this AAA 4-Diamond resort in 2023 saw the addition of two delectable fine-dining restaurants: the Asian-inspired Kembara and the Mexican-infused Tía Carmen, both run by celebrity "Top Chef" contestant Angelo Sosa. The renovation also covered significant upgrades to the hotel's 140,000-square-foot luxury water complex, Aquaridge Waterpark. This is by far the best place in Desert Ridge for waterslide-loving kiddos to beat the desert heat, and for parents to get a little poolside respite sipping cocktails at Sky Island, the adults-only section of Aquaridge.

The best pampering in Desert Ridge goes down at the resort's Revive Spa. Guests can indulge in sumptuous treatments like the Milk and Honey Firming Ritual or have unique healing experiences like a floating sound bath under the desert sky. The Wildfire Golf Club is the resort's crowning glory, giving golfers two phenomenal 18-hole courses designed by golf luminaries Arnold Palmer and Nick Faldo. Keep in mind that greens fees can be hefty at Wildfire. However, the club utilizes dynamic pricing — download its app to score the best prices.

Beyond the resort, the open-air heart of Desert Ridge is Desert Ridge Marketplace, a sprawling outdoor mall that enlivens Desert Ridge with a mix of chain stores, great dining, live events, and a state-of-the-art AMC cinema that delivers meals directly to your reclining seat. Boasting a splash pad for the kids and a Sip n' Stroll policy that lets responsible adults wander while enjoying booze from surrounding restaurants, the marketplace is perfect for family outings and date nights alike. Also check out High Street, a jaunty strip of eclectic boutiques, lively bars, inviting patios, tasty eateries, buzzy nightlife, and live entertainment beneath twinkling streetlights.