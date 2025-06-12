One Of Phoenix's Most Underrated Neighborhoods Has Upscale Living And Close Access To Arizona's Great Outdoors
Move over, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. While there's no denying these posh neighborhoods rank among Arizona's most desirable enclaves, there's a fancy new kid on Phoenix's proverbial block. The upscale and tight-knit community of Desert Ridge is an underrated gem boasting million-dollar homes, great shopping, and an impressive dining and mixology scene less than a half hour from some of Phoenix's most magical desert scenery. Add to that a pair of plush 18-hole golf courses, an amazing waterpark, and a world-class spa, all ensconced inside the five-star JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. With all of these lively and luxurious offerings, Desert Ridge, like similarly overlooked Phoenix neighborhoods, is finally having its moment.
A 5,700-acre, master-planned neighborhood, Desert Ridge comprises 10 residential communities that are speckled with condos, spacious homes, and tailor-made estates, all painted to match the Valley of the Sun's rocky, desert landscape. The community comes alive at the bustling Desert Ridge Marketplace and on buzzy High Street, which are both packed with vibrant shopping, gastronomy, and endless entertainment. Desert Ridge also enjoys an excellent location in a privileged pocket of northeast Phoenix, just above the intersection of Arizona State Routes 101 and 51. This makes for a zippy 25-minute drive south to ritzy Scottsdale, and a short trip to the outdoorsy best of Phoenix. Just 15 minutes from Desert Ridge is the Cave Buttes Recreation Area, which beguiles visitors with its hulking limestone shapes and sprawling campgrounds. A short drive north of the recreation area lies the stunning Phoenix Sonoran Desert Preserve, which is dotted with towering Saguaro cacti.
Living the good life in Desert Ridge
Ringed by breathtaking mountain views, the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa is one of the best hotels in Phoenix for luxury-seeking tourists. A $100 million renovation at this AAA 4-Diamond resort in 2023 saw the addition of two delectable fine-dining restaurants: the Asian-inspired Kembara and the Mexican-infused Tía Carmen, both run by celebrity "Top Chef" contestant Angelo Sosa. The renovation also covered significant upgrades to the hotel's 140,000-square-foot luxury water complex, Aquaridge Waterpark. This is by far the best place in Desert Ridge for waterslide-loving kiddos to beat the desert heat, and for parents to get a little poolside respite sipping cocktails at Sky Island, the adults-only section of Aquaridge.
The best pampering in Desert Ridge goes down at the resort's Revive Spa. Guests can indulge in sumptuous treatments like the Milk and Honey Firming Ritual or have unique healing experiences like a floating sound bath under the desert sky. The Wildfire Golf Club is the resort's crowning glory, giving golfers two phenomenal 18-hole courses designed by golf luminaries Arnold Palmer and Nick Faldo. Keep in mind that greens fees can be hefty at Wildfire. However, the club utilizes dynamic pricing — download its app to score the best prices.
Beyond the resort, the open-air heart of Desert Ridge is Desert Ridge Marketplace, a sprawling outdoor mall that enlivens Desert Ridge with a mix of chain stores, great dining, live events, and a state-of-the-art AMC cinema that delivers meals directly to your reclining seat. Boasting a splash pad for the kids and a Sip n' Stroll policy that lets responsible adults wander while enjoying booze from surrounding restaurants, the marketplace is perfect for family outings and date nights alike. Also check out High Street, a jaunty strip of eclectic boutiques, lively bars, inviting patios, tasty eateries, buzzy nightlife, and live entertainment beneath twinkling streetlights.
Top-notch outdoor recreation is never far from Desert Ridge
Encanto Golf Course is a terrific, affordable 18-hole alternative to the Wildfire Golf Club that's only a half hour south of Desert Ridge. "The best course I've golfed on," rhapsodizes a user on Tripadvisor, "This is a public course with the feel of a private club."
While you're in Arizona, you would be remiss not to enjoy the great outdoors with some hiking or biking. The best place close to Desert Ridge to experience the vast and unmatched beauty of the Arizona desert, as well as to take in panoramic, valley views, is the Phoenix Sonoran Desert Preserve. This 9,600-acre park offers three trailheads where visitors can run, hike, or bike over 36 miles of spectacular trails. Prepare for plenty of photo ops with the iconic Saguaro cacti, the looming, spiky plant best viewed at Arizona's scenic Saguaro National Park and which is emblematic of Arizona's desert scenery. The preserve is especially pretty to behold from February to May, when wildflowers like poppies and marigolds bloom in the Phoenix desert. Expect to glimpse wildlife out here, too, from Gila monsters to red-tailed hawks and desert tortoises.
If you're in the mood to catch a sports game, you can always snag tickets to see the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, which is just a half hour drive from Desert Ridge. Since the neighborhood is at the edge of Phoenix, getting there is super easy. From the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, it's a speedy 25-minute trip (depending on traffic) up Highway 51 to reach this up-and-coming desert oasis.