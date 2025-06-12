A Unique Colorado Town Has A 'Mountain Beach' Right In The Middle Of Its Walkable Downtown

While winters in Colorado can be quite harsh, Buena Vista's unique location and topography protect it from some of the extreme cold snaps and unpredictable weather patterns many neighboring mountain communities experience. Its placement within the Sawatch Mountain Range impedes excessive snow accumulation and means the town experiences higher temperatures throughout the year compared to towns such as Aspen, Breckenridge, and Leadville, even getting into the 80s in summertime. These factors make Buena Vista an ideal summer destination for mountaineers, and its comparatively milder winters make it a great escape for cold lovers who enjoy hiking, snowshoeing, skiing, snow tubing, and fishing.

If you'd rather not brave the cold, visit April through October and take on the nearby aerial and zipline parks to tackle suspended obstacle courses and travel through the clear mountain air at speeds reaching 40 miles per hour. Local farms and farmers' markets offer a glimpse into the region's agriculture, livestock, and produce, while both traditional golf and disc golf courses create opportunities to enjoy the area's scenic views in competitive settings. There's even Comanche Drive-In Theater for movie buffs and nostalgia seekers.

If you're looking for some much-needed R&R, head over to one of Colorado's many steamy mountain hot springs, like Charlotte Hot Springs and Botanical Gardens or Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort. Buena Vista and neighboring Salida also play host to several popular outdoor events during the summer and early fall months, including the FIBike and Banana Belt bike races and FIBArk, the country's longest-running whitewater festival, which attracts tens of thousands to the region.