Hidden At The Base Of Colorado's Pikes Peak Is An Artsy City With Mineral Springs And Quirky Charm

Just outside of Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City, and near the base of Pikes Peak is the charming mountain town of Manitou Springs. It has easy access to some incredible hiking and biking, a downtown full of art galleries and boutiques, and a rich history. Manitou Springs is a part of the traditional territory of the Ute people; they're said to have given Pikes Peak the name "Tava," which means "Sun Mountain," since it was the first peak the sun hit every morning. By 1872, Manitou Springs was founded by Dr. William Bell and General William Palmer as a health and wellness destination; tuberculosis patients in particular came here since altitude can help with the symptoms of the disease.

Others came here to take advantage of the bubbling mineral waters that gave the town its name. The water is naturally carbonated and contains minerals like iron, calcium bicarbonate, manganese, and more. The water is thought to have healing properties, and it's been used for gut ailments, skin issues, and more. The indigenous people who lived in the area long before European contact used the water and saw it, and the area, as sacred. There are currently eight different mineral springs throughout the city where you can sample the water for free. Each one has a slightly different taste, depending on the minerals in the water.

To learn more about the city, stop by the free Manitou Springs Heritage Museum near Memorial Park. There's also the elaborate, four-story Miramont Castle Museum that takes you back to the Victorian era when it was built and features exhibits on the area's history. It also has a popular tea room serving high tea.