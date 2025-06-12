Discover A Luxe Vacation Destination At New England's Historic Inn With Unmatched Coastal Storybook Charm

Although it may be the smallest U.S. state, there are many incredible places in Rhode Island that you need to visit at least once. One of those is the historic Weekapaug Inn, perched on the stretch of land between Quonochontaug Pond's shores and the Atlantic Ocean. The inn originally opened in 1899 as a quaint summer hideaway on the beach, but after a hurricane damaged the inn in 1938, the hotel was rebuilt further back from the coast on the more tranquil pond, still within a short distance to the sandy shore.

Today, the grand shingled inn is part of the esteemed Relais and Châteaux hospitality association. It is an elegant and intimate escape, with 33 accommodations, a delicious restaurant, and a host of amenities, from an outdoor pool to complimentary boat rides. The beautiful, 2-mile Weekapaug Beach beckons for laid-back beach days, complete with loungers, umbrellas, and a restaurant deck in the summer months.

Weekapaug Inn is located in Westerly, Rhode Island. The nearest major airport is the Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport near Providence, which is a 45-minute drive away. The inn is also a two-hour drive from Boston and a three-hour drive from New York City. While summer is the best time to enjoy New England's classic summertime charm, the inn is open year-round, allowing visitors to savor its slower-paced charms in the off-season.