Discover A Luxe Vacation Destination At New England's Historic Inn With Unmatched Coastal Storybook Charm
Although it may be the smallest U.S. state, there are many incredible places in Rhode Island that you need to visit at least once. One of those is the historic Weekapaug Inn, perched on the stretch of land between Quonochontaug Pond's shores and the Atlantic Ocean. The inn originally opened in 1899 as a quaint summer hideaway on the beach, but after a hurricane damaged the inn in 1938, the hotel was rebuilt further back from the coast on the more tranquil pond, still within a short distance to the sandy shore.
Today, the grand shingled inn is part of the esteemed Relais and Châteaux hospitality association. It is an elegant and intimate escape, with 33 accommodations, a delicious restaurant, and a host of amenities, from an outdoor pool to complimentary boat rides. The beautiful, 2-mile Weekapaug Beach beckons for laid-back beach days, complete with loungers, umbrellas, and a restaurant deck in the summer months.
Weekapaug Inn is located in Westerly, Rhode Island. The nearest major airport is the Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport near Providence, which is a 45-minute drive away. The inn is also a two-hour drive from Boston and a three-hour drive from New York City. While summer is the best time to enjoy New England's classic summertime charm, the inn is open year-round, allowing visitors to savor its slower-paced charms in the off-season.
Staying and dining at Weekapaug Inn
The coastal-chic rooms and suites of the Weekapaug Inn reflect a soothing color palette inspired by the inn's seaside setting. With intimate guest rooms and two-bedroom suites, there are the perfect accommodations for couples, families, and groups. Families should opt for one of four Signature Suites, which offer over 1,800 square feet of space, two bedrooms, spacious living areas, and magnificent water views.
For the ultimate romantic and private stay, book one of the three stylish Fenway Suites that are situated in a separate building overlooking the swimming pool. Each Fenway Suite also has an outdoor soaking tub and deck. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "From the moment you arrive, the service is impeccable. We stayed in one of the Fenway suites and thoroughly enjoyed the private deck and spectacular view."
The inn's main restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, serving sophisticated, locally-sourced cuisine. The dining room sets the stage for a special meal, with windows looking out to the pond. The menu features starters, like native oysters and local littleneck clams, and main plates such as lobster linguine and grilled striped bass. For a more casual meal or aperitif, stop by the cozy bar anchored by a fireplace to indulge in comfort food like burgers or lobster rolls. During the summer months, the inn hosts delicious and festive BBQs and lobster boils on the property's expansive lawn.
What to do at Weekapaug Inn
Visions of a timeless New England summer come to life at Weekapaug Inn. Just steps from the inn is the beautiful sweep of Weekapaug Beach, a sandy stretch fronting the Atlantic Ocean. The inn's Bathhouse provides beach chairs, umbrellas, and food and drink service. Beach lovers should also venture a short drive away to Misquamicut State Beach, considered one of the best beaches in Rhode Island.
For more active pursuits, visit the inn's Boathouse, which offers complimentary kayaks, paddle boards, rowboats, and more for exploring the tranquil waters of the Quonochontaug Pond. Inn guests can also embark on a complimentary 45-minute cruise aboard the Quonnie Queen, which glides around the pond. The inn also boasts a beautiful swimming pool and hot tub, as well as a fitness center. There are e-bike rentals to pedal around the surrounding area, which includes charming towns, peaceful ponds, and sweeps of white sandy beaches. Back at the inn, a fun-filled activity calendar keeps guests of all ages entertained, from nature walks and history tours to scavenger hunts and nightly s'mores by the fire pit.
Guests also have access to many amenities at Weekapaug Inn's sister property, Ocean House, which is just 6 miles away. The grand historic hotel in Watch Hill, a chic, picturesque beach paradise, features the fine-dining Coast restaurant, the oceanfront Verandah Raw Bar, the 12,000-square-foot Ocean and Harvest Spa, and its iconic croquet lawn.