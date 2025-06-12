Ohio's 'Magic City' Is A Wildly Underrated Spot With A Destination Lake, Unmatched Chicken, And Pretty Parks

There are plenty of reasons why a place would be called magic, like the supernatural qualities supposedly exhibited by these Magic Towns in Mexico or the ethereal vibes put off by this stunning castle in Germany that inspired Disney. However, it's rare for a city to be described as "magical" simply because of its rapid growth and industrialization. And that's exactly why Barberton, Ohio, has been characterized as such. While businesses continue to thrive in Barberton, today, its "magical" aspects come more from a lake that's become a prime tourist spot, fried chicken that needs to be tasted to be believed, and a plethora of pretty parks.

Barberton is just under two hours away by car from John Glenn Columbus International Airport and less than a 20-minute drive southwest from Akron. Like much of the American Midwest, Barberton can get very cold in the winter, with most of the early spring and late fall being quite chilly, as well. For these reasons, it's best that you visit in summer, which is warm, usually without getting too hot. While there are very few lodging options in Barberton, there's a fair number of places to stay in nearby areas, such as the Comfort Inn & Suites and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Wadsworth, and the Residence Inn and Berrodin Bed & Breakfast in Akron.

Barberton's small-town vibe is accentuated by the many tree-filled parks that populate it, each one having a unique set of amenities. One of the biggest is Tuscora Park, which features multiple sports courts and fields throughout its nearly 20 acres. Get your steps in at the Barberton Community Foundation Sports Complex's 0.8-mile loop. Pretty much all of the parks have playgrounds — like Breitenstine Park, Conrad Park, and Decker Park — making them ideal to bring the little ones to.