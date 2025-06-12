Ohio's 'Magic City' Is A Wildly Underrated Spot With A Destination Lake, Unmatched Chicken, And Pretty Parks
There are plenty of reasons why a place would be called magic, like the supernatural qualities supposedly exhibited by these Magic Towns in Mexico or the ethereal vibes put off by this stunning castle in Germany that inspired Disney. However, it's rare for a city to be described as "magical" simply because of its rapid growth and industrialization. And that's exactly why Barberton, Ohio, has been characterized as such. While businesses continue to thrive in Barberton, today, its "magical" aspects come more from a lake that's become a prime tourist spot, fried chicken that needs to be tasted to be believed, and a plethora of pretty parks.
Barberton is just under two hours away by car from John Glenn Columbus International Airport and less than a 20-minute drive southwest from Akron. Like much of the American Midwest, Barberton can get very cold in the winter, with most of the early spring and late fall being quite chilly, as well. For these reasons, it's best that you visit in summer, which is warm, usually without getting too hot. While there are very few lodging options in Barberton, there's a fair number of places to stay in nearby areas, such as the Comfort Inn & Suites and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Wadsworth, and the Residence Inn and Berrodin Bed & Breakfast in Akron.
Barberton's small-town vibe is accentuated by the many tree-filled parks that populate it, each one having a unique set of amenities. One of the biggest is Tuscora Park, which features multiple sports courts and fields throughout its nearly 20 acres. Get your steps in at the Barberton Community Foundation Sports Complex's 0.8-mile loop. Pretty much all of the parks have playgrounds — like Breitenstine Park, Conrad Park, and Decker Park — making them ideal to bring the little ones to.
Barberton's destination lake
Lake Anna is the crown jewel of Barberton, to the point that it's developed a reputation of its own over the years. For example, there has been a longstanding myth that it's bottomless, which has created an aura of mystery about it. This, of course, is not true. Long ago, an anchor dropped into the lake to determine its depth, but its rope got caught in an undercurrent. This kept pulling the rope under, creating the illusion that the water was far deeper than it actually was (in reality, the lake is only 35 feet deep).
Myths aside, it's a stunningly scenic lake whose natural beauty alone is more than enough for the city to hold it in such high esteem. Perhaps the best way to view the lake is by taking a stroll on the Lake Anna Park Loop that surrounds it. There's rarely been a more picturesque way to get your steps in for the day. And if you like Lake Anna, then you should also visit Ohio's diverse lakeside escape, known as "The International City," situated between Toledo and Cleveland.
As if Lake Anna couldn't get more gorgeous, it's also the site of the annual Barberton Mum Festival. This special event is marked by the seemingly countless blooming chrysanthemums (or "mums") that are specially arranged to highlight that year's theme. Over the course of two days, around 30,000 people make their way to the celebration to be dazzled by the breathtaking flower pattern. This family-friendly event also features live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, and many other festivities.
Barberton's famous fried chicken
For many, the best fried chicken is found in the South, with Nashville being a top contender. However, what if you found out that the best fried chicken may not even be in the South, and, even more shockingly, isn't even of American origin? That's right, the style of fried chicken that Barberton has become famous for can be traced to Serbian immigrants who moved to the growing city in the early 20th century. In 1933, the Topalskys, an emigrant farming family looking for a way to survive The Depression, established a restaurant called Belgrade Gardens. While they started out serving standard American fare, a curious customer was eager to try their traditional family recipe for fried chicken, and it became an immediate hit. Today, Belgrade Gardens continues selling that same chicken, which is as popular as ever and is a source of pride for Barberton. Milos Papich, the grandson of the restaurant's founders, tells Atlas Obscura that, "It kind of fell into their lap. My grandparents never would have dreamed that the food they grew up with would be so well-received."
Since Barberton is known as the "Fried Chicken Capital of the World," it's home to several other amazing fried chicken joints. Another local favorite is DeVore's Hopocan Gardens, which opened less than a decade after Belgrade Gardens. Its old-school decor and atmosphere haven't changed much over the decades, giving the place a distinctly nostalgic vibe. Fans may spend the rest of eternity arguing over which establishment has the best fried chicken. But one thing that DeVore's does have to distinguish itself is its "hot sauce," a tasty blend of tomato sauce and rice that has become its signature side dish. For even more delicious regional Ohio cuisine, check out this cute walkable village with antique shops, historic charm, and local restaurants.