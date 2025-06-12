One Of The Only Businesses In America Created By And For Women Is A Chic And Historic Los Angeles Hotel
Life was very different for American women in the 1920s. Voting rights had just become legal in 1919, women couldn't open a bank account without a male co-signer for another 50 years, and checking into a hotel unaccompanied by a man was essentially forbidden. But in 1926, a group of feminists from New York opened their own women-only hotel, allowing female travelers to reclaim their independence safely. Hotel Figueroa became a salon for trailblazing women to discuss politics and host rallies — a tradition that continued into the future when it became an official LA County Voting Center for the 2024 presidential election. Designed in a Spanish Colonial architecture style, the hotel was funded by the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) for the protection and advancement of women.
Maude N. Bouldin was the spearhead behind the hotel's launch and the first woman to manage a hotel in the United States. A maverick for her time, Bouldin was an aircraft pilot and motorcyclist (you can even spot a photo of Bouldin on her motorcycle in the hotel's lobby). Her influence attracted female leaders from across the state to meet at the hotel to discuss social, economic, and political equality for women, such as the prominent California League of Women Voters.
The YWCA eventually sold the hotel following the Great Depression and the crash of 1929, and the building became open to all genders in 1930. In 1978, under new ownership, the hotel became a Moroccan-styled accommodation with actual roaming camels but was restored to its original Spanish style in 2016 when it was acquired by the current management. Just 17 miles from LAX, Hotel Figueroa is a beating heart in Downtown Los Angeles and a must-visit for staycationers and outside visitors.
Hotel Figueroa will keep you entertained
Hotel Figueroa is also home to the Artist Alley, a corridor of hanging art featuring local female artists and a nod to the founding women's dedication to spotlighting women's creativity, intellect, and self-expression. Continuing with their creative experiences, this chic hotel partners with Two Faced Ceramics to bring guests themed ceramics classes on the poolside patio. Among its 268 rooms, the hotel has everything from basic queen rooms to king suites. Several rooms also come with accessible bathrooms. The hotel prides itself on being pet-friendly but requires a $50 non-refundable fee per fur baby.
The hotel also features four stunning dining spots: the La Casita poolside lounge and bar, Café Fig (open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch), the Mediterranean restaurant Deme, and Bar Magnolia, featuring a vibey cocktail area. If you prefer to dine off-site, check out the "tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere," Spire 73. Hosting a small party? Bar Alta, a cozy speakeasy, hides behind a bookcase near the lobby that can host 50 guests. Built in the 1950s, LA's only ground-level pool sits on the original YWCA site.
Situated in Downtown Los Angeles, Hotel Figueroa is within walking distance of the Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater, and plenty of restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and hotels. This part of Los Angeles is brimming with things to do. Explore DTLA's vibrant neighborhood that's a bibliophile's dream come true and Pico-Union's artsy charm, trendy food, and vintage soul. A day at the beach at Santa Monica Pier is only 15 miles from Downtown, while Beverly Hills and Hollywood Boulevard are less than 10 miles away. However, if you're hoping to spend most of your time lounging in Hotel Figueroa, you're in luck, as this stunning, historical property is itself an entertainment hub.