Life was very different for American women in the 1920s. Voting rights had just become legal in 1919, women couldn't open a bank account without a male co-signer for another 50 years, and checking into a hotel unaccompanied by a man was essentially forbidden. But in 1926, a group of feminists from New York opened their own women-only hotel, allowing female travelers to reclaim their independence safely. Hotel Figueroa became a salon for trailblazing women to discuss politics and host rallies — a tradition that continued into the future when it became an official LA County Voting Center for the 2024 presidential election. Designed in a Spanish Colonial architecture style, the hotel was funded by the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) for the protection and advancement of women.

Maude N. Bouldin was the spearhead behind the hotel's launch and the first woman to manage a hotel in the United States. A maverick for her time, Bouldin was an aircraft pilot and motorcyclist (you can even spot a photo of Bouldin on her motorcycle in the hotel's lobby). Her influence attracted female leaders from across the state to meet at the hotel to discuss social, economic, and political equality for women, such as the prominent California League of Women Voters.

The YWCA eventually sold the hotel following the Great Depression and the crash of 1929, and the building became open to all genders in 1930. In 1978, under new ownership, the hotel became a Moroccan-styled accommodation with actual roaming camels but was restored to its original Spanish style in 2016 when it was acquired by the current management. Just 17 miles from LAX, Hotel Figueroa is a beating heart in Downtown Los Angeles and a must-visit for staycationers and outside visitors.