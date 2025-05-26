The 'Tallest Open-Air Bar In The Western Hemisphere' Offers Sweeping Los Angeles Skyline Views

The "tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere" is in the InterContinental Hotel, offering sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline — it's just one more reason to boost the city to the top of your bucket list. Rooftop bars have their obvious appeal wherever you travel. Whether you're bustling through the streets of Italy in the day and spending the evening overlooking it all at a rooftop bar in Rome with breathtaking views or taking a breath at a high-up bar in your hometown, it's a reward that needs no explanation.

That's just as true in the City of Angels. Be it the sleek vibes under the stars, the promise of soaking up the LA weather, or simply escaping the relentless local traffic, Spire 73 is making its mark as one of the city's chosen places to unwind or turn up, with a drink in one hand and a camera in the other. Located on the 73rd floor of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, Spire 73 is a rooftop lounge that offers a variety of seating areas, craft cocktails, top-tier wines, and tasty food options.

The bar provides a space to relax and enjoy drinks and eats with a truly LA vibe. When arriving at the InterContinental, a super smooth elevator takes you up some 1,000 feet to the elevated bar. Complete with glass walls to block the breeze and maintain the view, plus fire pits for extra warmth, you'll be protected from chilly weather. The bar lounge is open to guests of the hotel as well as the general public. Aside from the 360-degree views of the city, visitors can also enjoy the hotel's Lobby Lounge, No Dive Bar, and La Boucherie restaurant for an indoor drinking and dining experience.