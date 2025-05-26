The 'Tallest Open-Air Bar In The Western Hemisphere' Offers Sweeping Los Angeles Skyline Views
The "tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere" is in the InterContinental Hotel, offering sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline — it's just one more reason to boost the city to the top of your bucket list. Rooftop bars have their obvious appeal wherever you travel. Whether you're bustling through the streets of Italy in the day and spending the evening overlooking it all at a rooftop bar in Rome with breathtaking views or taking a breath at a high-up bar in your hometown, it's a reward that needs no explanation.
That's just as true in the City of Angels. Be it the sleek vibes under the stars, the promise of soaking up the LA weather, or simply escaping the relentless local traffic, Spire 73 is making its mark as one of the city's chosen places to unwind or turn up, with a drink in one hand and a camera in the other. Located on the 73rd floor of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, Spire 73 is a rooftop lounge that offers a variety of seating areas, craft cocktails, top-tier wines, and tasty food options.
The bar provides a space to relax and enjoy drinks and eats with a truly LA vibe. When arriving at the InterContinental, a super smooth elevator takes you up some 1,000 feet to the elevated bar. Complete with glass walls to block the breeze and maintain the view, plus fire pits for extra warmth, you'll be protected from chilly weather. The bar lounge is open to guests of the hotel as well as the general public. Aside from the 360-degree views of the city, visitors can also enjoy the hotel's Lobby Lounge, No Dive Bar, and La Boucherie restaurant for an indoor drinking and dining experience.
A scenic bar to eat, drink, and chill in Los Angeles
Los Angeles has a thing for hidden gems (like this secret alley designed to look like Europe), and Spire 73, located downtown in the Financial District, is part of that tradition. Since the spot was established in 2017, its drinks menu has become one of its main attractions (in addition to its rooftop atmosphere, bathed in sunset hues and towering over Los Angeles).
The menu does change from time to time, but expect drinks like the Celestial Sip – which features vodka, lime juice, Aperol, and black lava salt — or a margarita with mint and Thai chiles. If you want to keep it simple, one of the bar's quality wines, whiskeys, beers, or non-alcoholic beverages will do the trick. Locals and foodies will know that downtown is where many of Los Angeles' best restaurants are housed. At Spire 73 you'll find a small, internationally inspired selection of food items, including Bangkok Crispy Shrimp, a mushroom bisque, chicken skewers with ponzu, and more.
The sky-scraping bar has become more than just a place to sip away on cocktails — the lounge also converts into a place for wellness events and activities. Perched up high away from the noise and hustle of LA living, it is an idyllic place to attend rooftop yoga classes or mellow out to the frequencies of sound bowls at sunset. For the lounge services, Spire 73's bar is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.