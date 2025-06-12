The Midwest's Best Wine Destination Is An Underrated Flavor-Filled Paradise In An Unexpected State
An understated state like Iowa might not be the first place to come to mind when you think of the perfect wine destination, but Dubuque, its oldest (and arguably most underrated) city filled with riverfront charm, has quietly cultivated the kind of fascinating wine scene that'll make you feel like you've been transported right to Tuscany. From family-owned vineyards to premier tasting rooms, Dubuque offers such a unique blend of flavors and experiences that everyone, from casual wine enthusiasts to true oenophiles, will get to appreciate just how varietal-rich Iowa's wine scene really is. The city also promises great food, excellent beer, and stunning outdoor views, so there's a lot to appreciate even if you're not the biggest wine fan.
Keep in mind that coming here might require some extra effort and planning (after all, most good things do). While there is a Dubuque Regional Airport just a 15-minute drive from the city center, the route is restricted, and even if it weren't, commercial air service here is really limited. That's why most visitors come to the city through either Quad Cities International Airport or Eastern Iowa Airport (each about 90 minutes away). Once you see just how incredible Dubuque's wine scene is, though, it'll all seem worth it.
An unmissable experience: Dubuque's wine tours
The best way to immerse yourself in Dubuque's surprisingly rich wine culture is to book yourself a tasting session in one of the many local wineries, all of which come highly recommended – places like Barrel Head, Stone Cliff, and PromiseLand, in particular, seem to be the favorites among Yelp Reviewers. Walk-ins are welcome in all three places, so don't worry if you haven't made a reservation. Just remember that Barrel Head only operates on weekends, while the two other places are open daily.
These tours are always led by a knowledgeable guide and made better by the friendly staff, all very passionate about their craft, so don't hesitate to ask for tips or insight. And you'll be happy to learn that thanks to the sheer variety of wines offered among these places, everyone's guaranteed to find something they'll love.
Barrel Head is usually praised for its selection of dry reds and unique picks like their Black Cherry dessert wine. Stone Cliff offers a range of award-winning sweet wines, with some drier options available, all produced on-site. You'll be spoiled for choice in PromiseLand, too. The place offers everything from dry reds like "LAT-T-DA" (a local Marechal Foch) and "Reminisce" (a cabernet) to sweet whites like "Sassy Peach" (best paired with poultry, pork, and seafood) and "First Crush" (great for accompanying fruity desserts or cheese plates). If you're unsure, always ask the staff for recommendations.
Beyond Dubuque's wine scene
While a wine tasting tour is non-negotiable for anyone visiting Dubuque, this flavor-filled paradise is rich in its cuisine and beer selection, too. Local foodies and visitors alike can't seem to get enough of Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar (led by Top Chef alum, Kevin Scharpf), beloved for its elevated New American food and craft cocktails that are amazing for a date night. They work with local farmers and growers to always get fresh, seasonal ingredients at peak flavor. On the more casual end of things, L.May Eatery is a must-try. It's yet another New American restaurant, but this one's known for its reasonable prices, cozy vibe, and seasonally rotating menu. Beer lovers aren't left out either. 7 Hills Brewing Co. will impress even the biggest skeptics with its flagship 7 Headed Monster IPA, as well as its warm, inviting taproom.
Once you're done eating and drinking, you'll find that Dubuque is also the perfect place for some unique outdoor activities. This is the place where you can ride the Fenelon Place Elevator (the world's shortest and steepest railroad) up a hill that promises the most stunning views of the city. And if you're feeling particularly outdoorsy, you can always explore the trails of Lost Canyon, an under-the-radar hiking destination with unmatched views. We always suggest combining the Lost Canyon Trail with the Valley of 13 Caves Trail for the most breathtaking and all-encompassing experience of the area. Keep in mind that Lost Canyon was only turned into a nature reserve in 2007, so while it's very well-maintained, it's still not the best-known in the region, letting you explore to your heart's desire without having to deal with crowds or littered pathways.