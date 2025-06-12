The Midwest's Best Wine Destination Is An Underrated Flavor-Filled Paradise In An Unexpected State

An understated state like Iowa might not be the first place to come to mind when you think of the perfect wine destination, but Dubuque, its oldest (and arguably most underrated) city filled with riverfront charm, has quietly cultivated the kind of fascinating wine scene that'll make you feel like you've been transported right to Tuscany. From family-owned vineyards to premier tasting rooms, Dubuque offers such a unique blend of flavors and experiences that everyone, from casual wine enthusiasts to true oenophiles, will get to appreciate just how varietal-rich Iowa's wine scene really is. The city also promises great food, excellent beer, and stunning outdoor views, so there's a lot to appreciate even if you're not the biggest wine fan.

Keep in mind that coming here might require some extra effort and planning (after all, most good things do). While there is a Dubuque Regional Airport just a 15-minute drive from the city center, the route is restricted, and even if it weren't, commercial air service here is really limited. That's why most visitors come to the city through either Quad Cities International Airport or Eastern Iowa Airport (each about 90 minutes away). Once you see just how incredible Dubuque's wine scene is, though, it'll all seem worth it.