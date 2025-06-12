This State Quietly Became The Ultimate Destination For Happy Retirees In 2025 (And It's Not On The Coast)

Retirement is the time to do all the things you couldn't do when you were tied to a 9-to-5 job or raising children to be healthy, happy, and hopefully not jerks. When deciding where to spend their years of freedom, people should look for places offering plenty of things to do. Utah fits the bill with some of the country's most breathtaking landscapes, including the aspen-filled Fishlake National Forest and five national parks you can visit on an unforgettable Utah road trip. Winter brings with it the opportunity to ski (or just enjoy the après-ski events), spring and fall are perfect for hiking, and summer is great for boating in large, glistening lakes.

Retirees who gravitate more toward a soft life can simply relax knowing they're in one of the states with the lowest crime rates. They also probably won't have to worry about loud, raucous neighbors that ruin their sleep with all-night parties, as this is one of the states with the lowest levels of alcohol consumption.

Overall, Utah is a place for those looking for a quiet, simple life surrounded by beautiful nature. And if you ever want the beach, you'll be a quick plane ride away from the West Coast and Mexico. Luckily, Salt Lake City International Airport is one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America, so traveling will be a breeze.