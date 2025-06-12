Colorado's Artsy Community In The Spanish Peaks' Foothills Offers A Cozy Downtown Mixed With Mountain Views

Like the region's varied first settlers, modern La Veta is the by-product of the unlikely contemporary convergence of local artists and ranchers. Its cozy downtown is home to several historically significant buildings, including Fransciso Fort, Colorado's last remaining adobe fort. Visitors to La Veta can also enjoy farmers' markets, festivals, local shops and restaurants, a historic schoolhouse, and even a ghost town, the Uptop Historic District.

The Francisco Fort Museum, in addition to showcasing the rich history of Huerfano County and the daily lives of its original settlers, also features unique artifacts that highlight the region's storied past, including that of its outlaw era. One example includes a saloon and its bullet-scarred bar, owned by Bob Ford, who etched his name in the history books when he assassinated infamous American outlaw and fellow gang member Jesse James. Tours are offered five days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Museums in neighboring Walsenburg and local art galleries — including SPACe Gallery and The Parkside Art Gallery and Coffee Shop — are open all year. Outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and horseback riding are also available in the area year-round but are best done in the spring through fall, and summer visitors can find ample fly-fishing opportunities in the area as well. If you're looking for more specialized events or festivals, plan your trip in the fall to enjoy La Veta's annual Oktoberfest or around Independence Day to experience the city's annual Art in the Park.