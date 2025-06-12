Colorado's Artsy Community In The Spanish Peaks' Foothills Offers A Cozy Downtown Mixed With Mountain Views
While Pikes Peak is one of Colorado's most well-known mountain destinations, it is just one of many tourist-friendly peaks that make up the Rocky Mountains. About 110 miles south of its primary access point in Colorado Springs, past the pine trees, jagged precipices, and 14,000-foot elevations comprising the Front Range's iconic views, lies a lesser-known portion of the range. Just an hour east of the San Luis Valley and the otherworldly landscapes of Great Sand Dunes National Park sits the Spanish Peaks. It is here, nestled between the base of these mountains in the west and Interstate 25 to the east, that the charming, artsy town of La Veta was settled centuries ago.
Flanked by Silver Mountain, Raspberry Mountain, and West Spanish Peak, La Veta is just one stop on the historic Highway of Legends. While small in size and population, the town has served as a key strategic location for various peoples throughout its history. Native Americans, Spanish settlers, and early American pioneers, including those who flooded into the region with the construction of the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad, have all called La Veta home.
Pioneers, outlaws, and ghost towns intermingle in La Veta
Like the region's varied first settlers, modern La Veta is the by-product of the unlikely contemporary convergence of local artists and ranchers. Its cozy downtown is home to several historically significant buildings, including Fransciso Fort, Colorado's last remaining adobe fort. Visitors to La Veta can also enjoy farmers' markets, festivals, local shops and restaurants, a historic schoolhouse, and even a ghost town, the Uptop Historic District.
The Francisco Fort Museum, in addition to showcasing the rich history of Huerfano County and the daily lives of its original settlers, also features unique artifacts that highlight the region's storied past, including that of its outlaw era. One example includes a saloon and its bullet-scarred bar, owned by Bob Ford, who etched his name in the history books when he assassinated infamous American outlaw and fellow gang member Jesse James. Tours are offered five days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Museums in neighboring Walsenburg and local art galleries — including SPACe Gallery and The Parkside Art Gallery and Coffee Shop — are open all year. Outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and horseback riding are also available in the area year-round but are best done in the spring through fall, and summer visitors can find ample fly-fishing opportunities in the area as well. If you're looking for more specialized events or festivals, plan your trip in the fall to enjoy La Veta's annual Oktoberfest or around Independence Day to experience the city's annual Art in the Park.
How to visit La Veta's cozy community
La Veta's cozy downtown environment offers visitors simple and relaxing activities to experience during their stay. Take a stroll through the downtown Nature Trail, then head over to the Francisco Fort Museum to learn about the town's history and impact, followed by a meal at one of the town's many quaint restaurants. Tripadvisor reviewers especially love Alys' Restaurant, which offers fine dinner service full of seasonal offerings. Reservations are required.
Downtown La Veta is also home to the Spanish Peaks Art Council (SPACe), which plays a vital role in supporting the region's artists and art-related education. It features a gallery that showcases local artists in a variety of exhibitions throughout the year, and also sponsors the annual Art in the Park and Children's Art Workshops. Just outside of La Veta's downtown, the Grandote Peaks Golf Course and Country Club provides both nine- and 18-hole courses, as well as stay-and-play packages for those seeking golf with included food and lodging.
The closest major airport to La Veta is the Colorado Springs Airport (COS). While not as robust or well-known as Denver International Airport (DIA), it is a great option for travelers who want to minimize their time in the car. However, if you have more time or just love driving, make your journey to La Veta part of a Colorado road trip and savor everything the mountainous Western state has to offer.