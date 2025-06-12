Germany's Once-Thriving 'Jewel Box' Was Nearly Wiped Out But Is Now A Beloved, Wildly Popular Tourist City

The picturesque city of Dresden, Germany, is known for many things. Porcelain, Europe's oldest continuously-operating Christmas Market, palaces, and Baroque architecture galore. You'd never guess that the lovely boulevards of Dresden, along the banks of the River Elbe, were once reduced to rubble. This now-thriving metropolis was one of Germany's most destroyed cities after the devastating bombings of World War II. As you wander the cobbled streets around the Frauenkirche, it's hard to believe that these ancient, age-blackened stones that make up the intricate facade of this church haven't been standing for hundreds of years. It's hard to picture that these historic buildings were all rebuilt, painstakingly, thanks to the efforts of Dresden locals.

Before the war, Dresden, two hours south of Berlin and about an hour north of the Czech border, was known as the "Jewel Box" of Germany and the "Florence on the Elbe" thanks to its rich history, impressive art collections, and gorgeous architecture like the renowned Semper Opera House. Sadly, by the end of World War II, the city was virtually destroyed. Whatever was left fell into disuse when Dresden, under East Germany, was under Soviet rule. Locals said, "the Russians destroyed buildings more efficiently than any bombs," but once "the wall came down, we rebuilt our city brick by brick," (via National Geographic).

Although much of historical Dresden has been restored, the city doesn't feel stuck in the past. The stately streets of the Old Town thrum with humanity –– locals and tourists alike –– and the city stretching around it is a lively center of German industriousness and friendliness. There is power in preserving the past while embracing the future, and Dresden is a testament to this like no other.