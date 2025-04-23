The 'Gem Of The Oregon Coast' Is A Hidden Seaside Town With Scenic Rocky Shorelines And Quirky Shops
Oregon has no shortage of gorgeous lesser-known destinations, from the cute coastal city of Rockaway Beach with sandy shores, quaint shops, and sleepy vibes to the underrated town of Florence that offers the best of the Pacific Northwest. You can discover plenty of secret beaches and seaside destinations with a breathtaking scenic drive down the Oregon Coast. Nestled on the coast about 150 miles southwest of Portland, Yachats is the so-called "Gem of the Oregon Coast," glimmering with a small-town atmosphere and big natural beauty.
Meaning "dark water at the foot of the mountain," Yachats (pronounced YAH-hots) is a delightfully moody, sleepy coastal city compared to Oregon's light and sandy spots, comprised of black basalt beaches and ominously named scenic wonders like the Devil's Churn and Thor's Well. Perfect for outdoor adventurers, you'll find an array of nature-filled activities. Explore vibrant tide pools, hike foggy, forest-lined trails, and take in breathtaking coastal vistas from Cape Perpetua – the highest drivable overlook on the Oregon Coast. For indoor ventures, the walkable downtown district boasts a treasure trove of coffee shops, eateries, galleries, and boutiques ideal for a day of strolling. Where dark coastal beauty meets quaint seaside charm, Yachats beckons.
Explore outdoor marvels in Yachats
Kissed by the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by the Siuslaw National Forest, Yachats is a nature lover's paradise. If you're a hiker, walking the 804 Trail is a must. Stretching from Yachats State Park to Tillicum Beach, the gentle out-and-back trail hugs the coastline for 1.7 miles, exposing you to rugged beachside views and granting easy access to nearby pools at low tide. Situated alongside the trail's halfway point, you'll find Smelt Sands State Recreation Site, which is an excellent spot for tidepooling. Explore basalt pockets brimming with intertidal creatures like sea stars, anemones, clams, and the park's namesake smelt fish. It's also an ideal spot for whale watching and sunset viewing. Hike up to Cape Perpetua Lookout, a spectacular overlook with 800-foot elevation, granting transcendent views of the Pacific Ocean, basalt headlands, and natural landmarks below. You can access the viewpoint via a short hike from the parking lot, or hike the 7.4-mile out-and-back Amanda Trail for a more strenuous journey.
Closer to the ground, you'll find geographical marvels such as Devil's Churn, a dramatic inlet formed by centuries of violent ocean waves crashing into the coastline. Situated just north of the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center, the Devil's Churn Trail leads you on a short hike to the foreboding chasm, which is over 80 feet wide with ocean spray reaching 200 feet high. Another impressive natural wonder is Thor's Well (pictured), also known as the drainpipe of the Pacific. Believed to be formed by a sea cave that collapsed under ocean waves, the impressive sinkhole appears to drain water from the ocean, measuring around 20 feet deep. While it's best to visit Thor's Well an hour before high tide, be careful not to get swept away in its perilous waves and dramatic spray.
Discover a treasure trove of shops and restaurants in downtown Yachats
If you're looking for low-key indoor adventures, take a stroll through downtown Yachats for an afternoon of shopping and dining. Hunt for vintage and bohemian treasures at Yachats Mystic Antiques, and browse gently used literature at Books and More. Don't pass up a unique visit to one of Oregon's last remaining video stores, Ya-Hots Video Country Store, where you can rent flicks and shop locally-sourced organic foods under one roof. To shop Oregon-made art and seaside trinkets, pop into Village Gift Gallery or Topper's Ice Cream and Candy for a sweet souvenir bag of saltwater taffy. On Sunday mornings, wander around the Yachats Farmer's Market, which is packed with fresh produce stands, arts and crafts booths, and tasty food vendors selling everything from freshly popped kettle corn to deli-style sandwiches.
When you're hungry for a sit-down meal, you'll have your pick of delicious dining spots. For fresh, local seafood in a casual atmosphere, grab a table at Luna Sea Fish House, which offers indoor seating outfitted with funky decor as well as outdoor patio seating. Enjoy spectacular views with a bowl of award-winning clam chowder at Adobe Resort Restaurant, which sits 50 feet from the ocean for an awe-inspiring meal. Meanwhile, the beloved Drift Inn Restaurant and Hotel boasts eclectic dishes, nightly live music, and unique boutique rooms for overnight stays. For even more unique lodgings, you can stay at one of the Oregon Coast's most photographed lighthouses, that's supposedly haunted: the nearby Heceta Head Lighthouse.