The 'Gem Of The Oregon Coast' Is A Hidden Seaside Town With Scenic Rocky Shorelines And Quirky Shops

Kissed by the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by the Siuslaw National Forest, Yachats is a nature lover's paradise. If you're a hiker, walking the 804 Trail is a must. Stretching from Yachats State Park to Tillicum Beach, the gentle out-and-back trail hugs the coastline for 1.7 miles, exposing you to rugged beachside views and granting easy access to nearby pools at low tide. Situated alongside the trail's halfway point, you'll find Smelt Sands State Recreation Site, which is an excellent spot for tidepooling. Explore basalt pockets brimming with intertidal creatures like sea stars, anemones, clams, and the park's namesake smelt fish. It's also an ideal spot for whale watching and sunset viewing. Hike up to Cape Perpetua Lookout, a spectacular overlook with 800-foot elevation, granting transcendent views of the Pacific Ocean, basalt headlands, and natural landmarks below. You can access the viewpoint via a short hike from the parking lot, or hike the 7.4-mile out-and-back Amanda Trail for a more strenuous journey.

Closer to the ground, you'll find geographical marvels such as Devil's Churn, a dramatic inlet formed by centuries of violent ocean waves crashing into the coastline. Situated just north of the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center, the Devil's Churn Trail leads you on a short hike to the foreboding chasm, which is over 80 feet wide with ocean spray reaching 200 feet high. Another impressive natural wonder is Thor's Well (pictured), also known as the drainpipe of the Pacific. Believed to be formed by a sea cave that collapsed under ocean waves, the impressive sinkhole appears to drain water from the ocean, measuring around 20 feet deep. While it's best to visit Thor's Well an hour before high tide, be careful not to get swept away in its perilous waves and dramatic spray.