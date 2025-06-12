Situated Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is A Pine-Perfumed Town Where Nature Takes Center Stage
Colorado is a perfect state to go and explore if you enjoy nature and outdoor sports. Almost every city and town throughout offers some sort of unique gateway to several parks and forests. Most of the time, you might be drawn into checking out more popular destinations, which is why Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City and one of the most underrated vacation destinations, is often chosen over stops like Woodland Park. But missing this charming town is a mistake if you love slower-paced vacations centered around the great outdoors and surrounded by beautiful pine trees.
There are two easy ways to get to Woodland Park from Denver. The first, and likely the most common, is to follow Interstate Highway 25 (I-25) down to Colorado Springs and then take Highway 24 to Woodland Park. This takes about an hour and 40 minutes in good traffic. However, if you want a more scenic destination, without as much chance of slowdowns, and only about 10 extra minutes of driving, another option is to take Interstate Highway 70 (I-70) West, and then bounce through a few different highways until you make it to Woodland Park.
While this longer route does have you miss Castle Rock, another underrated town that's full of outdoor thrills situated between Denver and Colorado Springs, you get to see more of the beautiful scenery the state is known for. Both are great options, it just depends on what you're more in the mood for during your drive. Of course, if you would prefer to explore after you get to your destination, the shortest option is to fly into the airport in Colorado Springs. From there, you'd have only a 45-minute drive to Woodland Park.
Staying busy in Woodland Park
The town has plenty to enjoy outside, including several parks if you're looking to soak up the sunlight, without traveling far. Red Mountain Adventure Park, Lion's Park, Bergstrom Park, Memorial Park, and Gateway Park are just a few of the outdoor spaces they have filled with playparks, fun structures to explore, and paths to walk. These are great places to spend outside while getting acclimatized. The town is about 8,500 feet elevation, so it's not generally advised that you just jump into more strenuous outdoor activities if you're not used to it since being at above 8,000 feet can cause elevation sickness in most individuals.
If you're a little on edge from driving in the mountains, Bierwerks Brewery, you can sit up on the rooftop deck with a drink and enjoy memorable views of Pikes Peak. There are plenty of delicious dining options in town as well. Boards and Barrels, Joanie's Deli and Bakery, and Circle H Smokehouse are also all great options, offering a mix of barbecue, steak, and simple sandwiches.
Once you've had your fill of delicious drinks and food, it's time to start exploring the town. There are plenty of stores to check out with many of them focused on Colorado-centered and local products. For those who have kids, or who are just passionate about the historical creatures that used to live on Earth, there is also the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center. If you want to be inside for a little bit, there is also a small theater, known as Gold Hill Theaters, in town, which is open from Wednesday to Sunday.
Other outdoor adventures near Woodland Park
Parks and beautiful scenery are great, but if you really want to immerse yourself in nature, there are plenty of places close to Woodland Park to visit. Centennial Trail is a nearly 15-mile round-trip hiking and biking path that starts right in the heart of the town. It's a paved path that offers gently rolling hills for a bit of a workout while also offering you stunning mountain scenes and forests along your adventure. There is also the chance to see wolves, wolf-dogs, and foxes at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center only 10 miles away. Depending on what tour you take, you can visit during the full moon, or even get a chance to feed the animals.
Eleven Mile and Mueller State Park aren't that far away. Eleven Mile has over 5 miles of paths to explore, as well as plenty of water for fishing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Mueller is a place of meadows and forests, and offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, camping, and hiking adventures. Florissant Fossil Beds is another short drive from Woodland Park, a national monument full of fossils showcasing the history of Colorado.
The adventures above take you deeper into the mountains, to places like Divide and Cripple Creek. If you travel closer to Colorado Springs and Manitou, an artsy city with mineral springs and quirky charm at the base of Colorado's Pikes Peak, you have the chance to drive to the top of Pikes Peak Mountain. You're able to fish up there as well, after you pay the toll.