Situated Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is A Pine-Perfumed Town Where Nature Takes Center Stage

Colorado is a perfect state to go and explore if you enjoy nature and outdoor sports. Almost every city and town throughout offers some sort of unique gateway to several parks and forests. Most of the time, you might be drawn into checking out more popular destinations, which is why Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City and one of the most underrated vacation destinations, is often chosen over stops like Woodland Park. But missing this charming town is a mistake if you love slower-paced vacations centered around the great outdoors and surrounded by beautiful pine trees.

There are two easy ways to get to Woodland Park from Denver. The first, and likely the most common, is to follow Interstate Highway 25 (I-25) down to Colorado Springs and then take Highway 24 to Woodland Park. This takes about an hour and 40 minutes in good traffic. However, if you want a more scenic destination, without as much chance of slowdowns, and only about 10 extra minutes of driving, another option is to take Interstate Highway 70 (I-70) West, and then bounce through a few different highways until you make it to Woodland Park.

While this longer route does have you miss Castle Rock, another underrated town that's full of outdoor thrills situated between Denver and Colorado Springs, you get to see more of the beautiful scenery the state is known for. Both are great options, it just depends on what you're more in the mood for during your drive. Of course, if you would prefer to explore after you get to your destination, the shortest option is to fly into the airport in Colorado Springs. From there, you'd have only a 45-minute drive to Woodland Park.