Wyoming's Secluded Ranch Offers An Ultra-Luxury Glamping Escape With A Private Chef And Personal Host

To fulfill Wild West fantasies of dude ranches, expansive mountain ranges, and endless plains, travelers often flock to Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park and nearby Jackson Hole in droves each summer. However, in the state's equally beautiful southern region, remote and uncrowded landscapes beg to be explored from the pampering bases of five-star ranches.

The cream of the crop is Brush Creek Ranch, a 30,000-acre preserve that dates to the late 19th century and offers horseback riding and fly-fishing in the summer and a private ski mountain in the winter. While Brush Creek Ranch has a range of different accommodations, including the Lodge & Spa and Magee Homestead (a log cabin resort that blends relaxation and luxury), the newest offering is Platte Canyon Glamping for those who want to luxuriously immerse themselves in nature. Nestled on the shores of the North Platte River, this glamping retreat is all-inclusive, and a personal host and private chef cater to a maximum of just eight guests at a time. Here, the dream of the ultimate American West summer comes to life in serious style.

Brush Creek Ranch is located a 20-minute drive south of Saratoga, Wyoming, one of the West's most overlooked getaway spots that's full of hot springs and adventure. The nearest commercial airport is 60 miles away in Laramie, an offbeat college town for outdoor adventure. While Brush Creek Ranch's Lodge & Spa is open year-round, Platte Canyon Glamping is only available between May and mid-October. Platte Canyon Glamping starts at $4,500 per night with a three-night minimum stay.