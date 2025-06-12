Wyoming's Secluded Ranch Offers An Ultra-Luxury Glamping Escape With A Private Chef And Personal Host
To fulfill Wild West fantasies of dude ranches, expansive mountain ranges, and endless plains, travelers often flock to Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park and nearby Jackson Hole in droves each summer. However, in the state's equally beautiful southern region, remote and uncrowded landscapes beg to be explored from the pampering bases of five-star ranches.
The cream of the crop is Brush Creek Ranch, a 30,000-acre preserve that dates to the late 19th century and offers horseback riding and fly-fishing in the summer and a private ski mountain in the winter. While Brush Creek Ranch has a range of different accommodations, including the Lodge & Spa and Magee Homestead (a log cabin resort that blends relaxation and luxury), the newest offering is Platte Canyon Glamping for those who want to luxuriously immerse themselves in nature. Nestled on the shores of the North Platte River, this glamping retreat is all-inclusive, and a personal host and private chef cater to a maximum of just eight guests at a time. Here, the dream of the ultimate American West summer comes to life in serious style.
Brush Creek Ranch is located a 20-minute drive south of Saratoga, Wyoming, one of the West's most overlooked getaway spots that's full of hot springs and adventure. The nearest commercial airport is 60 miles away in Laramie, an offbeat college town for outdoor adventure. While Brush Creek Ranch's Lodge & Spa is open year-round, Platte Canyon Glamping is only available between May and mid-October. Platte Canyon Glamping starts at $4,500 per night with a three-night minimum stay.
Treat yourself with Brush Creek Ranch's Platte Canyon Glamping
Unveiled in June 2025, Platte Canyon Glamping at Brush Creek Ranch sets a new standard for glamping. The intimate retreat offers two safari-style canvas tents perfect for couples and one spacious yurt that can sleep up to four guests. The cozy-chic Uline Yurt is decorated with an antler chandelier, leather sofas, colorfully patterned quilts, log furniture, and Western paintings.
Platte Canyon Glamping is an all-inclusive affair, including all beverages and three delicious daily meals prepared by your private chef. Lunch buffets may be served al fresco on the deck overlooking the riverbank, while dinners may be held inside the yurt's private dining room. Your meal can be accompanied by wine from the cellar at The Farm at Brush Creek Ranch, which holds over 30,000 bottles.
Two daily activities are also included in your rate, and the camp's prime location on the river ensures a wide range of adventures. You can fly-fish in the adjacent river's waters, which brim with trout and walleye, or head out on a horseback ride through Platte Canyon while marveling at scenic landscapes, from unique rock formations to forested plains. Back at camp, you can play cornhole on the riverbank or poker in your yurt before indulging in a delicious dinner. After night falls, retreat to the fire pit for s'mores and storytelling. The spirit here is that of a boutique and intimate summer camp, albeit a very stylish one.