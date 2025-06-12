One Of Philly's Most Historic Neighborhoods Blends Old-School Italian Flavors With Lively Urban Energy

Passyunk Square's rich history spans centuries and includes several fascinating chapters. Swedish immigrants called this area home in the 1600s, but more than a century later, George Washington and his army rolled in during the Revolutionary War and claimed it — if only temporarily — as their own. By the early 1900s, the neighborhood had transformed into a food lover's paradise thanks to enterprising Italian immigrants whose eateries brought the rich flavors of Italy to hungry patrons.

Thus, it's no surprise that today East Passyunk, which earned a spot on Food and Wine's list of 10 Best Foodie Streets in America in 2013 (via Philadelphia Magazine), features a wealth of popular Italian establishments. Enjoy delectable brick oven pizza at Marra's, which opened its doors in 1927. Savor mouth-watering pasta at the 50-seat Noir Restaurant & Bar, or satisfy your sweet tooth with delicious pastries at Termini Brothers Bakery. The biggest debate in town, however, isn't over who offers the meanest spaghetti, but who delivers the best Philly cheesesteak: Geno's or Pat's. Why not try out both so you can be the judge? If you intend to go on an all-out pizza binge, you can make the quick trip to Pizzeria Beddia, named one of the best pizzerias in the world.

It goes without saying that food — or, more specifically, Italian fare — is inextricably woven into the neighborhood's past. That's why the East Passyunk Food Tour is in such high demand and receives rave reviews on Tripadvisor. It's also why Flavors on the Avenue, a vibrant food festival stretching five blocks and showcasing over 30 restaurants, is going 15 years strong. For a genuine "taste" of history, you can't go wrong with Passyunk Square.