One Of Philly's Most Historic Neighborhoods Blends Old-School Italian Flavors With Lively Urban Energy
Yearning to explore a neighborhood that oozes history, serves up spectacular eats, and pulses with big-city energy? You'll get the best of all three worlds in Passyunk Square, a crossroads of cuisine, culture, and community in South Philadelphia. Thanks to its deep-rooted heritage and beloved culinary traditions, Passyunk Square is steeped in irresistible Italian charm. Passyunk comes from the Lenape language and means "in the valley," a nod to the area's original inhabitants.
Marvel at historical rowhomes, lively restaurants, stunning murals, historic churches, and the Singing Fountain that graces a charming plaza in the heart of East Passyunk Avenue. The neighborhood's location simply can't be beaten: roughly 1.4 miles from downtown Philadelphia and 8 miles from Philadelphia International Airport. Additionally, it's approximately a 30-minute drive from the borough of Conshohocken, which boasts vibrant walkable streets with immaculate treats and food –– lined with restaurants and popular festivals year-round (much like Passyunk Square itself). Here's what you'll find in this gem of a neighborhood.
History and Italian food converge in Passyunk Square
Passyunk Square's rich history spans centuries and includes several fascinating chapters. Swedish immigrants called this area home in the 1600s, but more than a century later, George Washington and his army rolled in during the Revolutionary War and claimed it — if only temporarily — as their own. By the early 1900s, the neighborhood had transformed into a food lover's paradise thanks to enterprising Italian immigrants whose eateries brought the rich flavors of Italy to hungry patrons.
Thus, it's no surprise that today East Passyunk, which earned a spot on Food and Wine's list of 10 Best Foodie Streets in America in 2013 (via Philadelphia Magazine), features a wealth of popular Italian establishments. Enjoy delectable brick oven pizza at Marra's, which opened its doors in 1927. Savor mouth-watering pasta at the 50-seat Noir Restaurant & Bar, or satisfy your sweet tooth with delicious pastries at Termini Brothers Bakery. The biggest debate in town, however, isn't over who offers the meanest spaghetti, but who delivers the best Philly cheesesteak: Geno's or Pat's. Why not try out both so you can be the judge? If you intend to go on an all-out pizza binge, you can make the quick trip to Pizzeria Beddia, named one of the best pizzerias in the world.
It goes without saying that food — or, more specifically, Italian fare — is inextricably woven into the neighborhood's past. That's why the East Passyunk Food Tour is in such high demand and receives rave reviews on Tripadvisor. It's also why Flavors on the Avenue, a vibrant food festival stretching five blocks and showcasing over 30 restaurants, is going 15 years strong. For a genuine "taste" of history, you can't go wrong with Passyunk Square.
Passyunk Square buzzes with energy and excitement
If a placid, sleepy town is what you're after, Passyunk Square might not be for you. It's bursting at the seams with fun-filled events and activities, lending it a dynamic, creative aura that appeals to everyone from ambitious up-and-comers looking to unwind after work to parents seeking weekend activities for their kids. It also helps that the neighborhood is highly walkable, which elevates the urban feel and allows people to forego a car and build a stronger sense of community. Whether it's clothes or jewelry, there are fantastic shopping options at your disposal as well. Interested in adding a good book to your collection? Check out Hakim's Bookstore, which has been in operation since the 1950s.
The area hosts the East Passyunk Car Show, where people can enjoy cars, music, and even some activities for the kids. You're sure to spot colorful murals and street art around the neighborhood, many of which reflect Italian heritage, local history, or social themes. Stop by Singing Fountain Plaza to enjoy a cup of coffee, listen to live music, or simply unwind after a busy day spent sightseeing. The East Passyunk Farmers' Market, for its part, makes a great place to corral fresh produce and strike up a friendly conversation. And Passyunk Square might as well be one of the most magical towns across America that go all out for Christmas, with a well-attended tree lighting ceremony and other fun-filled events held each year.
Once you're ready to dial it down a bit, there are ample lodging options near Passyunk Square from which to choose. Built in 1787, the sophisticated Morris House Hotel is set about 1.5 miles from Passyunk Square and mere minutes from such revered landmarks as the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. You can also call it a night at Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District, which one Tripadvisor user emphatically calls a "winner" because of its clean rooms, delicious buffet breakfast, and top-notch service.