Tucked Away In Oregon's Wine Country Is A Cozy College Town Mixing Rustic Charm With River Trails
If you've ever played the classic 1980s video game "Oregon Trail," you'll likely remember that your ultimate destination was a bucolic region of the Beaver State called Willamette Valley. Fed by the Willamette River, this fertile area was a haven for would-be homesteaders and farmers in the 19th century, and it continues today as a region rich in agrarian traditions and the home of postcard-worthy and award-winning wineries. Rural scenery meets university energy in the small city of Monmouth, where nature, academics, small business, and vine-to-cork agriculture converge.
From both Portland and Eugene, Monmouth is just about an hour and 15 minutes by car, about 15 minutes away from Salem, and 25 minutes north of yet another walkable college city nestled between the coast and wine country. Portland International Airport is going to be your port of harbor, offering very convenient access to Monmouth.
Home to Western Oregon University, Monmouth is conjoined with its sister city, Independence, and together, their total population is only a little over 21,000. With its tree-lined, small-town feel and quaint commercial district along Main Street, Monmouth is perfect for a stroll, stops into friendly boutiques and cafes, and enjoying its beautiful surroundings, too.
Walk, bike, or paddle along Monmouth's scenic routes
The center of town is home to Main Street Park, where you can take in Monmouth's Music in the Park performances at the local amphitheater every Wednesday evening between early July and the end of August. If you're looking for places to tune in with nature, drive 11 miles south to E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, a refuge spanning more than 1,700 acres with more than 10 miles of trails through scenic wetlands and woods. In neighboring Independence, walks along the Willamette River offer easy routes you can complete in an hour or less while doing some bird-watching along the way.
If you've got your kayak or canoe, head south to Buena Vista, where a parking lot next to the river offers an accessible place to launch. Paddle for about 11 miles until you reach the sandy beach at Riverview City Park in Independence. Alternatively, start there and wind your way north 10.5 miles to Keizer, a springtime Oregon gem just outside of the state's capital, Salem.
For a cozy place to stay that's brimming with character, book a night at MaMere's Guest House, a gorgeous, historic inn with inviting, artfully designed rooms located in downtown Monmouth. From here, you can easily access the 134-mile Willamette Valley Scenic Bikeway, the first official Scenic Bikeway in the U.S. Roll through picturesque countryside, small towns, and designated natural and recreational areas like Willamette Mission State Park and Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge. To feel connected to something even bigger, access a portion of the TransAmerica Trail, a 4,223-mile route that traverses the entire width of the country.
Get your fill of brews and wine in Monmouth
For foodies on the prowl, Main Street boasts a spot to grab a great morning brew at The Sippery Coffee, a tasty slice from playful pizza joint Yeasty Beasty, and sweet treats from Maui Melts, which specializes in caramels topped with bacon, toasted coconut, and more. You can also sample 20 brews on tap at Dry Town Tap Station, a converted former 76 fuel stop, or pop around the corner for a burger and drinks at Grain Station Brew Works.
The countryside around Monmouth is brimming with picturesque views and historic places, like Ritner Creek Bridge, one of the last remaining covered bridges in Oregon west of the Cascade Mountains. If you're looking to pop a cork on a great vintage, make a point to check out Airlie Winery, a women-owned operation in the lush hills 16 miles from downtown Monmouth. The vineyard was established back in 1983 and continues to grow nine varieties like Pinot Gris, Pino Noir, Chardonnay, and Reisling for Airlie's award-winning wines. Every Sunday in the summer, the Sounds of Summer series brings live music to the farm, along with picnics and other events.
The Willamette Valley is brimming with wineries, and if you plan to check out a few, grab the Heart of Willamette Wineries Digital Passport for discounts at 19 regional wineries. Once you've amassed a few choice bottles to take home, and if you're a member of Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, the Wine Flies Free program has partnered with hundreds of wineries to allow you to check up to 12 bottles for free, in addition to your normal baggage allowance, so long as you fly out of Portland. Score!