Tucked Away In Oregon's Wine Country Is A Cozy College Town Mixing Rustic Charm With River Trails

If you've ever played the classic 1980s video game "Oregon Trail," you'll likely remember that your ultimate destination was a bucolic region of the Beaver State called Willamette Valley. Fed by the Willamette River, this fertile area was a haven for would-be homesteaders and farmers in the 19th century, and it continues today as a region rich in agrarian traditions and the home of postcard-worthy and award-winning wineries. Rural scenery meets university energy in the small city of Monmouth, where nature, academics, small business, and vine-to-cork agriculture converge.

From both Portland and Eugene, Monmouth is just about an hour and 15 minutes by car, about 15 minutes away from Salem, and 25 minutes north of yet another walkable college city nestled between the coast and wine country. Portland International Airport is going to be your port of harbor, offering very convenient access to Monmouth.

Home to Western Oregon University, Monmouth is conjoined with its sister city, Independence, and together, their total population is only a little over 21,000. With its tree-lined, small-town feel and quaint commercial district along Main Street, Monmouth is perfect for a stroll, stops into friendly boutiques and cafes, and enjoying its beautiful surroundings, too.