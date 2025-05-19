The Heart Of Oregon's Postcard-Worthy Willamette Valley Hides An Award-Winning Eco-Friendly Winery

According to the Björnson family, "regenerative farming makes better wine." Regenerative farming, while not a new concept, has gained steam in recent years due to climate change, which has led to bigger challenges for farmers and growers of all kinds. Prioritizing soil health and biodiversity are some of the main tenets of regenerative farming, which in turn, leads to richer harvests. Simply put, regenerative farming is a way of giving back to the earth more than it takes away, allowing nature to renew and heal itself.

The Björnsons recognized the importance of sustainability early on, making energy conservation one of their core values. The vineyard was the first in Oregon to install a 10kW wind turbine. The winery also features an energy-efficient design and runs on a hybrid solar power system to minimize its environmental impact. The remaining 75 acres of the family's estate is a conservation area with forest, creeks, streams, and wildlife habitats.

The conscious farming ethos at Björnson Vineyard makes for delicious world-class wines. Tastings are $25 for a full flight and are served in the tasting room at the vineyard.The flight includes various wines such as Björnson's signature pinot noir, chardonnay, riesling, and gouais blanc, a white wine produced by a rare, ancient European grape. Make sure to try the gouais blanc, as Björnson Vineyard is the only winery in the Western Hemisphere to commercially produce it.