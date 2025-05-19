The Heart Of Oregon's Postcard-Worthy Willamette Valley Hides An Award-Winning Eco-Friendly Winery
The Willamette Valley is the crown jewel of Oregon's wine country, and this family-owned vineyard is one of the region's hidden gems. Located around 15 minutes from Salem, Björnson Vineyard is an excellent anchor for a wine tasting trip in the Willamette Valley. Just an hour from Portland International Airport (PDX), the winery is easily accessible by car, which is the best way to get around and explore this sprawling valley.
Within months of moving to Oregon in 1985, Mark and Pattie Björnson purchased 107 acres in the Eola-Amity Hills area of Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region. With the help of their four kids, the couple has since cultivated a 28-acre eco-friendly vineyard that produces award-winning wines, with pinot noir being their specialty. Björnson Vineyards has earned scores of awards and accolades over the years and is also a recipient of the Salmon Safe "Hero of Salmon" Award for its commitment to sustainable viticulture and local habitat conservation. With the lush valley as its backdrop, there's nothing quite like savoring exceptional wines in a setting this beautiful.
Björnson Vineyard is a leader in sustainable winemaking
According to the Björnson family, "regenerative farming makes better wine." Regenerative farming, while not a new concept, has gained steam in recent years due to climate change, which has led to bigger challenges for farmers and growers of all kinds. Prioritizing soil health and biodiversity are some of the main tenets of regenerative farming, which in turn, leads to richer harvests. Simply put, regenerative farming is a way of giving back to the earth more than it takes away, allowing nature to renew and heal itself.
The Björnsons recognized the importance of sustainability early on, making energy conservation one of their core values. The vineyard was the first in Oregon to install a 10kW wind turbine. The winery also features an energy-efficient design and runs on a hybrid solar power system to minimize its environmental impact. The remaining 75 acres of the family's estate is a conservation area with forest, creeks, streams, and wildlife habitats.
The conscious farming ethos at Björnson Vineyard makes for delicious world-class wines. Tastings are $25 for a full flight and are served in the tasting room at the vineyard.The flight includes various wines such as Björnson's signature pinot noir, chardonnay, riesling, and gouais blanc, a white wine produced by a rare, ancient European grape. Make sure to try the gouais blanc, as Björnson Vineyard is the only winery in the Western Hemisphere to commercially produce it.
Where to stay and dine near Björnson Vineyard
Björnson Vineyard has expanded its footprint with a standalone tasting room in nearby McMinnville, "Oregon's friendliest small town." McMinnville is a quaint place to visit with a number of fantastic farm-to-table restaurants, including Humble Spirit, Ōkta Farm and Kitchen, and Thistle. Capo is a beloved Italian spot with wood-fired Neapolitan pizza. Paired with Willamette Valley wines and local craft beers, the flavors are truly unforgettable.
From McMinnville, drive 10 minutes down the road to Carlton, "Oregon's wine country capital." There, you'll have your pick of wineries, tasting rooms, and restaurants in the walkable downtown. Make sure to visit Carlton Bakery for an apple cider cinnamon tart or breakfast sandwich. From Another Udder is an old-school candy and ice cream shop with boozy scoops that you simply have to try.
As for lodging, The Allison Inn & Spa is a great option. This luxury hotel is located just 30 minutes from Björnson Vineyard, a perfect home base for leisurely days of wine tastings and exploring the valley. The solar-powered property has a beautiful onsite garden and a spa with wine-based treatments that infuse your body with antioxidants. For more intimate accommodations, Bella Collina Bed and Breakfast is a charming, family-owned spot 20 minutes from the winery. The B&B is also a short distance away from Amity, a warm, welcoming little town whose name means "friendship."