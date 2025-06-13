California's Hidden Gem Airport Has Some Of The Lowest Wait Times In America And Is Highly Rated For Comfort

John Wayne Airport is convenient if you're visiting the iconic city of Anaheim for some of its family-friendly attractions like Disneyland, which is only 13 miles away, or checking out the local art and cuisine of Santa Ana, around 7 miles away. There are four parking structures, as well as off-airport parking, eight on-site rental car companies, and shuttles to other companies located off site. You'll find free, high-speed WiFi and USB charging stations so you can finish up that last bit of work. If flying makes you a bit nervous, the airport has trained therapy dogs to pet through AirPAWS, and on the airport's website, you can see these adorable canines and learn their names. It even has a program for people with hidden disabilities; you can get support from the airport's Helping Hands program through a request here.

Like many airports, John Wayne has art exhibits to enjoy while you wait for your flight, though you don't actually have to be flying to see them. In fact, John Wayne is one of the airports that will issue non-flyers a gate pass. (You have to request it online in advance and go through TSA security, of course.) While you're there, you can also grab a meal at one of the restaurants, like California Pizza Kitchen, Farmer's Market, OC Pizza, Ruby's Diner, Taps Fish House & Brewery, Vino Volo, and more. There are plenty of stores to peruse and a live music program that has not only performances but also a piano that is available for anyone to play. Finally, if you're a member, you can visit the American Airlines Admirals Club or the United Airlines United Club at John Wayne.