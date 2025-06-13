California's Hidden Gem Airport Has Some Of The Lowest Wait Times In America And Is Highly Rated For Comfort
Traveling by air can be really frustrating when you have to deal with busy airports. You can end up waiting in long TSA security and passport control lines for what feels like forever. According to a report from luggage storage service Bounce, average wait times at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport nearly reached 40 minutes per visit in 2024. However, according to the same report, there is one hidden gem of an airport in California that has some of the shortest wait times out there. John Wayne Airport in Orange County is your best bet for a much shorter time spent cooling your heels. This spot has an average wait time (combining TSA and passport control waits) of 14 minutes and 38 seconds, the second-shortest time in the country. In fact, its passport control line averages a wait of only five minutes and 35 seconds.
This airport also has a lot of other features going for it that make it a great spot to land if you're heading to a destination in Southern California. Reviewer @thesavvyswine on Tripadvisor said, "John Wayne was fantastic, clean, and quiet. My go to airport when we fly to California. It is worth even the farther drive from Orange County for us just to avoid the hectic mess of LAX." In 2024, John Wayne Airport was rated No. 1 for customer satisfaction among large airports in the J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Survey, establishing an environment of ease, comfort, and trust.
Amenities at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California
John Wayne Airport is convenient if you're visiting the iconic city of Anaheim for some of its family-friendly attractions like Disneyland, which is only 13 miles away, or checking out the local art and cuisine of Santa Ana, around 7 miles away. There are four parking structures, as well as off-airport parking, eight on-site rental car companies, and shuttles to other companies located off site. You'll find free, high-speed WiFi and USB charging stations so you can finish up that last bit of work. If flying makes you a bit nervous, the airport has trained therapy dogs to pet through AirPAWS, and on the airport's website, you can see these adorable canines and learn their names. It even has a program for people with hidden disabilities; you can get support from the airport's Helping Hands program through a request here.
Like many airports, John Wayne has art exhibits to enjoy while you wait for your flight, though you don't actually have to be flying to see them. In fact, John Wayne is one of the airports that will issue non-flyers a gate pass. (You have to request it online in advance and go through TSA security, of course.) While you're there, you can also grab a meal at one of the restaurants, like California Pizza Kitchen, Farmer's Market, OC Pizza, Ruby's Diner, Taps Fish House & Brewery, Vino Volo, and more. There are plenty of stores to peruse and a live music program that has not only performances but also a piano that is available for anyone to play. Finally, if you're a member, you can visit the American Airlines Admirals Club or the United Airlines United Club at John Wayne.