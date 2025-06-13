Ohio's Secret Valley State Park Offers Challenging Trails And Scenic Overlooks An Hour Outside Of Columbus
"Open every day and always free," the Ohio State Parks division proudly boasts on its website about its rugged wilderness offerings. Of course, whether or not this generous policy sticks in the future remains to be seen. But the park system hasn't charged admission since its founding in 1949, so it's safe to assume you can leave your bucks behind for the time being. This is great news for the nature lovers out there because the Buckeye State is home to 76 uniquely different yet equally glorious state parks, from the underrated outdoor paradise of Deer Creek State Park to the towering trees and waterfalls in Hocking Hills State Park.
Nestled in between the two wild spaces is another major stunner: Great Seal State Park. This wooded beauty lies about an hour outside of Columbus, where the nearest major airport is. If you're coming in from out of town, you'll want to set up base in Chillicothe, which holds the distinction of being the very first capital of the state. The city has plenty of lodging options for every budget, including familiar chains like the Holiday Inn Express, Best Western, and Hampton Inn & Suites.
With more than 1,800 acres to explore, the secluded park has everything you need for an adventurous outdoor excursion: challenging trails winding through trees and rolling mounds with scenic overlooks of the sweeping Scioto Valley below. Take time to appreciate the sandstone hills because they served as the inspiration for the state's official emblem, "The Great Seal of the State of Ohio." Hence the park's name.
Hike your own path in Great Seal State Park
Great Seal State Park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and is stunning any time of year. Visit in the spring or summer to see the beautiful wildflower blooms, or see the woods change colors in the fall. You can even hit the snowy slopes of Spring Run Trail on a pair of cross-country skis in the winter. Dig out a sensible pair of hiking boots because the area has a pretty expansive network of trails — 23 miles worth, to be exact.
The vast majority of trails are multi-use, so keep an eye out for mountain bikers and horses. If you're feeling adventurous, Shawnee Ridge Trail has the longest stretch of ground to roam, twisting through the park for almost 6.5 miles one-way. The Rock Garden and Sand Hill paths are about a mile out and back. You can also make the trek up and down Sugarloaf Mountain, which covers a little over 1.5 miles in total. That may seem like a short jaunt to some, but reaching the crest won't be easy. Elevation climbs nearly 500 feet in less than a quarter mile.
As you can probably tell, some of the park's trails can be a real doozy, namely because of the steep inclines. Just take it from someone who's tackled one of the slopes before. "This trail is super steep on both the up and down trails on each side," a reviewer shared on Tripadvisor in 2021. "This is a very challenging hike, and we would not consider ourselves newbies." Ohio's Department of Natural Resources also recommends on its website that novice ramblers steer clear of the trails, noting that only "well-conditioned" hikers and horses should attempt to tackle the rocky, wooded, and hilly paths.
The Great Seal adventures don't stop there
Not feeling up for a strenuous hike? There's far more to see in Great Seal State Park, especially if you have kids in tow. In addition to a playground, the park features a Storybook Trail, one of Ohio's enchanting trails that weave fairytales into nature. The state launched the initiative in 2019 to promote child literacy and healthier lifestyles. The magical paths are only about half a mile long and are lined with panels that feature pages of children's books. They also have a Free Little Library, a free book exchange that allows kiddos — and adults — to easily borrow and share their favorite novels.
The park also has an 18-hole disc golf course, but you'll have to bring your own equipment to play. Three picnic sites, decked with tables and grills, are also available, as well as larger picnic shelters, which must be reserved in advance. If you want to stay the night, the park's campground offers primitive campsites, which can also be booked online.
While you're in the area, be sure to check out the Adena State Memorial, a hilltop home built in 1807 for the sixth governor of Ohio, Thomas Worthington. The residence is only about a 15-minute drive away from the park, though you will have to pay an admission fee to tour it. The Ross County Historical Society Museum and Hopewell Culture National Historical Park are about the same distance away, the latter of which is free to see, at the time of writing.