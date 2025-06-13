Ohio's Secret Valley State Park Offers Challenging Trails And Scenic Overlooks An Hour Outside Of Columbus

"Open every day and always free," the Ohio State Parks division proudly boasts on its website about its rugged wilderness offerings. Of course, whether or not this generous policy sticks in the future remains to be seen. But the park system hasn't charged admission since its founding in 1949, so it's safe to assume you can leave your bucks behind for the time being. This is great news for the nature lovers out there because the Buckeye State is home to 76 uniquely different yet equally glorious state parks, from the underrated outdoor paradise of Deer Creek State Park to the towering trees and waterfalls in Hocking Hills State Park.

Nestled in between the two wild spaces is another major stunner: Great Seal State Park. This wooded beauty lies about an hour outside of Columbus, where the nearest major airport is. If you're coming in from out of town, you'll want to set up base in Chillicothe, which holds the distinction of being the very first capital of the state. The city has plenty of lodging options for every budget, including familiar chains like the Holiday Inn Express, Best Western, and Hampton Inn & Suites.

With more than 1,800 acres to explore, the secluded park has everything you need for an adventurous outdoor excursion: challenging trails winding through trees and rolling mounds with scenic overlooks of the sweeping Scioto Valley below. Take time to appreciate the sandstone hills because they served as the inspiration for the state's official emblem, "The Great Seal of the State of Ohio." Hence the park's name.