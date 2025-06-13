Big Questions Are Being Asked About The Safety Of New York City Skyline Helicopter Tours
They weren't lying when they said New York City is so nice, they named it twice — because it really is that iconic. Though Times Square shines (literally) and each borough brings its own charm, the real star of the show is the city's skyline. Tourists will do just about anything to catch the best views of it, including hopping on heart-pounding revolving platforms or even joining helicopter tours. These chopper rides, in particular, have been a hit, especially for visitors wanting to dodge the city's busy streets or avoid navigating the city's chaotic subway system. That said, New Yorkers apparently can't stand them, citing not just the noise and disruption but serious safety concerns as well.
And they do have a point. In April 2025, one of these tourist choppers crashed into the Hudson River and killed all of its six passengers (a family of five and the pilot) and sadly proved what locals had been warning about all this time. "There are so many at once in the sky, that it is not safe," Redditor and New York resident @bpc3ny commented, with another claiming that they hear helicopters almost the entire day. And that's not even an exaggeration. According to ABC 7, New York can see up to 9,000 helicopter flights when the weather cooperates.
Despite the backlash, Mayor Eric Adams doesn't seem interested in grounding them entirely. "The use of helicopters, I should say, in this city is more than just tourism. It's also part of the business of moving," he said in a statement. And while he emphasized that safety remains a top priority, it doesn't look like these flights will be scaled back anytime soon. If you're determined to see New York from above, you have every right to do so, but perhaps take a moment to check the operator's safety record first.
What to do before joining an NYC helicopter tour
No one's going to attack you for wanting to take in the New York City skyline from hundreds of feet in the air, but if you're going to do it, don't forget to do your homework. Aviation expert Steve Cowell revealed that most people skip the research, presumably because they're too excited or just blindly trust the tour companies. "Unfortunately, when people fly, they oftentimes do not check into the safety records or financial viability of the company," he said (via Spectrum News). "They're placing their trust and confidence in the abilities of not only the pilots but the maintainers." It's a good idea to search for the best-rated NYC helicopter tours and get to know the company's track record first.
Meanwhile, Peter Goelz, former managing director for the National Transportation Safety Board, suggests digging into the pilot's credentials as well. Unlike commercial flights, which are tightly regulated, helicopter tours operate with far less oversight. "Find out that these carriers, the operators, have got a solid safety record, that they follow the rules, that their pilots are trained," he told CNN, noting that you can also check the Federal Aviation Administration's website for any past incidents an operator may have.
Oh, and don't be shy — you absolutely have the right to ask questions about your helicopter tour. Before you even consider hitting "book" and making a commitment, don't hesitate to request pilot details and other flight specifics. "You can also ask the operator who's going to be our pilot and I want to know how many flight hours they've had and how many in that type of helicopter," Jim Brauchle, an aviation attorney, advised in an interview with USA Today. As he says, if the operator declines your request for information, consider it a red flag.