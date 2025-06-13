Big Questions Are Being Asked About The Safety Of New York City Skyline Helicopter Tours

They weren't lying when they said New York City is so nice, they named it twice — because it really is that iconic. Though Times Square shines (literally) and each borough brings its own charm, the real star of the show is the city's skyline. Tourists will do just about anything to catch the best views of it, including hopping on heart-pounding revolving platforms or even joining helicopter tours. These chopper rides, in particular, have been a hit, especially for visitors wanting to dodge the city's busy streets or avoid navigating the city's chaotic subway system. That said, New Yorkers apparently can't stand them, citing not just the noise and disruption but serious safety concerns as well.

And they do have a point. In April 2025, one of these tourist choppers crashed into the Hudson River and killed all of its six passengers (a family of five and the pilot) and sadly proved what locals had been warning about all this time. "There are so many at once in the sky, that it is not safe," Redditor and New York resident @bpc3ny commented, with another claiming that they hear helicopters almost the entire day. And that's not even an exaggeration. According to ABC 7, New York can see up to 9,000 helicopter flights when the weather cooperates.

Despite the backlash, Mayor Eric Adams doesn't seem interested in grounding them entirely. "The use of helicopters, I should say, in this city is more than just tourism. It's also part of the business of moving," he said in a statement. And while he emphasized that safety remains a top priority, it doesn't look like these flights will be scaled back anytime soon. If you're determined to see New York from above, you have every right to do so, but perhaps take a moment to check the operator's safety record first.